Fans moved as Stephanie Davis pens emotional message to son

Stephanie Davis has been reflecting on her motherhood experience.

The Coronation Street and Hollyoaks actress is currently expecting a baby boy with her partner Joe McKalroy, after experiencing a devastating miscarriage in 2022.

She is already a mum to her seven-year-old son named Caben, whom she had during a previous relationship.

As she prepares to welcome another baby into the world, Stephanie has penned an emotional tribute about her first-born child while unveiling a song she wrote for Caben.

On Instagram, the 31-year-old posted a video to her 971K followers of her singing the moving song.

Some lyrics to the touching song include, “I’m sorry I let you down, I was tied to the bottle. Lost all my morals, but momma always loved you”.

Other lyrics state, “Mommas coming home, you’ll never be alone. I can only speak my truth, I hope that you approve. Everything I do, I do it for you, my son”.

In the caption of the post, Stephanie wrote, “This is a song I wrote for my son. My son, everything I do and have done is for you. How we did it I’ll never know, it was hell, but We got through it all together”.

“I was 23 and a complete single mum. I was abused mentally & physically, traumatised, affected, gaslight, exploited, thrown to the wolfs in the papers & by people, suicidal & no idea how to survive or get through it all. Also before this suffering with an illness I didn’t know I suffered with & being neurodiverse”.

“I did my best even though my best at that time was never good enough for him. I had to make a choice to carry on fighting & get better so I could be there for him forever, or give up. You my son always kept me going. My reason”.

She went on to admit, “I will always be there for you, I’ll always come home to you & you will never be alone. We will always have each other no matter what”.

“It’s not easy being a mum is it? It’s so hard and things come along on our journey of motherhood whether we like it or not, sometimes early on or sometimes later on. This song is to all my fellow mothers out there who have gone through hard times, weather that be being a single mum, Postnatal depression, addiction, mental health, having to leave for work, bad relationships and choices, hard times with their child etc whatever it may be, this is for you & I hope you relate”.

“My life today at 31 is very different from that 23 year old girl. Today recovery starts at home with my son & giving back. To Pass on a message of strength and hope to those suffering. I truly believe I went through all of this in the public eye to help people with the platform I have today”.

Davis added, “There is ALWAYS light at the end of the tunnel. And if you can’t see it, I’ll shine the torch until you can. A massive thank you to my family & Friends for carrying me through such a terrible time, I couldn’t have done it without you. ©️ #worldmentalhealthday #cominghome #myson Singing this with the exceptionally talented @brandontewmusic on piano”.

Many fans and loves ones headed to the comments to share their support for the song as one said, “My word, you reduced me to tears”.

“Aw Steph ,this is amazing.Be proud of yourself”, wrote a second commenter, while a third wrote, So powerful, stunning voice”.