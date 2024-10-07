Fans exclaim as Vicky Pattison unveils first look at wedding series

Vicky Pattison has released the first trailer for her upcoming wedding show!

The former I’m A Celebrity winner tied the knot with her partner Ercan Ramadan on August 24 in London. Then, on September 25, the couple celebrated their second wedding ceremony in Puglia, Italy.

Now, over a month after the pair first got married, E4 has released the first trailer for Vicky and Ercan’s upcoming wedding show, titled Vicky Pattison: My Big Fat Geordie Wedding.

The trailer for Vicky and Ercan’s wedding special can be viewed below:

My Big Fat Geordie Wedding will follow the newlyweds through both of their wedding ceremonies.

“It’s going to be the wedding of a lifetime,” Ercan teases at one point in the trailer, before Vicky adds at her dress fitting: “I want to be fun and flirty.”

Following the first look at My Big Fat Geordie Wedding, many fans of Vicky and Ercan have been taking to social media to express their reactions so far.

“Can’t bloody wait,” one fan exclaimed on Instagram.

“Beyond excited for this,” another commented.

“Eeek can’t wait to watch,” a third fan added.

Vicky and Ercan recently spoke to Heat Magazine about the decision to let E4 document their wedding.

“I’ve been doing reality TV for about 15 years – letting people into my life has always felt second nature – but I think this has been the most invasive thing Ercan has ever done,” Vicky confessed.

“I was a bit nervous at first, but the more I did, the more I enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun,” Ercan agreed.

However, Vicky ruled out a regular reality series for the happy couple, with the 36-year-old admitting that it would be “really boring” to watch.

“I think for the important moments in our lives, whether that’s adding to our family or renovating the house, I could understand those being exciting and watchable. We wouldn’t mind sharing those, but I don’t want to force anyone to sit through us watching telly – that show already exists, it’s called Gogglebox!” she joked.

Vicky Pattison: My Big Fat Geordie Wedding launches on E4 on October 16 at 10pm.