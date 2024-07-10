Fans exclaim as Shrek 5 is confirmed with release date

We’re officially getting another Shrek movie!

Dreamworks has announced that the fifth film in the franchise, Shrek 5, will be launching in cinemas in two years’ time.

Shrek 5 follows up from the last Shrek film, Shrek Forever After, which premiered to audiences back in 2010.

Now, 14 years after he last appeared on cinema screens, it has been revealed that a fifth Shrek film is in the works.

Last night, the producers behind the hit franchise took to social media to post a video of the official logo for Shrek 5, with the tagline: “The All-Star Returns”.

“Not too Far, Far Away…” they teased in the video’s caption, in reference to the franchise’s fictional kingdom.

“Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz,” they added, confirming that the original voice actors for Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona will be reprising their roles.

Credit: Dreamworks

Following the exciting announcement, many Shrek fans have been taking to social media to express their thoughts so far.

“I didn’t think it was real,” one fan exclaimed on Instagram.

“Toy Story 5 and then Shrek 5 two weeks later!!!” another praised, referring to Toy Story 5's release date on June 19, 2026.

“I’m ogrewhelmed with excitement,” a third fan joked.

Credit: Dreamworks

Production on the fifth movie had been rumoured for some time. However, in an interview with Collider on June 24, voice actor Eddie Murphy teased that he had already started working on Shrek 5 – and that a spin-off movie for his character Donkey is in the works, too.

“We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up,” he revealed at the time.

“Shrek is coming out, and Donkey's gonna have his own movie. We're gonna do Donkey as well. So we're gonna do a Shrek, and we're doing a Donkey,” he added, noting that the production and release dates for both films are “not at the same time.”