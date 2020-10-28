Famous faces swap their day jobs to become Celebrity Teachers for new TV show

Gemma Collins, Bruno Tonioli, Kimberley Walsh, Jay Blades, Courtney Act, Kadeena Cox and Vick Hope among stars swapping day jobs for the classroom

Following the success of the first series of Celebrity Supply Teacher, a new roll-call of celebrities including Gemma Collins, Kimberley Walsh, Bruno Tonioli, Bobby Berk, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Courtney Act, Kadeena Cox and Sarah Gordy will take turns to inspire CBBC audiences with their favourite subjects.

Entrepreneurial spirit will be high on the curriculum in this series starting on November 16th with TOWIE star Gemma Collins giving a business studies lesson. She will be sharing the finer points of starting up and running a business and giving her top tips on how to come up with a great business idea, how to create a brand and how to be a good salesperson. In his engineering lesson, YouTube inventor Colin Furze, shows off his amazing shed where all his creations are built and gives the inside track on creating amazing inventions from scratch.

Gemma says: “I might be Britain’s number one reality star and best loved diva but being a celebrity supply teacher has been fantastic. I have been passionate about business ever since I was a child. We were quite poor growing up, we didn’t have luxuries, and seeing my father set up his own business and seeing how our lives changed really motivated me to become a business person myself. I have loved passing on my top business tips learnt over the years to the next generation of entrepreneurs!”

The language department will be staffed by Strictly judge, Bruno Tonioli, and Radio 1 DJ, Vick Hope. Bruno introduces the Italian language using common phrases that can be used to order food in local Italian restaurants, while Vick talks about how language changed her life and led to her big break in presenting before giving a rundown of her most useful words and phrases in French.

History and geography will be covered by Repair Shop guru, Jay Blades, Emmerdale actor James Moore and Neighbours star, Alan Fletcher. Jay gives a history lesson about two of his heroes of the past who left a profound and lasting impact on his community, Claudia Jones, the inspiration behind the Notting Hill Carnival, and Dr Harold Moody who campaigned against racial injustice in the UK. James talks about the history of disability while Alan’s geography lesson is all about his beloved homeland, looking at the unique animals, the indigenous Australian culture and the stunning landscape.

Over in the arts, music and drama department Girls Aloud and West End star, Kimberley Walsh, gives a unique singing lesson drawing on her many years as a professional, demonstrating vocal warm up techniques and how to sing one of her favourite songs from The Greatest Showman.

The art lesson is delivered with a touch of flamboyance by interior design guru and keen artist, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, who reveals the secrets for painting the perfect portrait, while Bobby Berk, from Queer Eye, shows viewers how to transform a space on a tiny budget. Call the Midwife and The A Word actor, Sarah Gordy, gives her top tips for acting, including advice for overcoming nerves, and American actor and voice artist, Jacob Hopkins, shows how you can use your voice to greater effect.

The bell has rung and it’s time to head over to the science block where well known celebrity chef and environmental campaigner, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, talks about recycling and focusses on the harm that single use plastics do to the planet. In the classroom next door, ex-science teacher and comedian, Shazia Mirza, reveals how science is all around us by studying acids and alkalis.

Physical education and mental well-being get the star treatment as drag queen, Courtney Act, delivers a lesson on kindness, acceptance and celebrating difference. Then it’s time to get up from sitting behind a desk for a PE lesson by Gareth Thomas, who’ll deliver a unique lesson using fitness drills inspired by his life as a rugby pro.

Courtney says: “I was nervous about Celebrity Supply Teacher because of all the negative messages I had taken on over the years about queer people not being appropriate. But that is exactly why I should be teaching this lesson on kindness, acceptance and celebrating difference. I hope when people watch they realise that, however they feel on the inside they should shine on the outside, whatever that means for them. Hearing different stories fosters empathy, understanding and I think that's a perfect lesson for young people!”

Paralympic gold medallist, Kadeena Cox, talks about success on track, the nutrition that an athlete requires to get their body into peak fitness and her 80/20 rule, while young jockey, Khadijah Mellah, talks about what it was like to win a major horse race aged just 19, before giving a lesson on how to ride and look after a horse.

Kadeena says: “Athletes have to train hard for success and not just on the track and in the gym. We have to be smart with our nutrition and make sure our bodies are getting everything they need. But I’m also a firm believer that we deserve the odd treat too! I love to bake and I find it a great way to relax, so I wanted to show how to bake something that I love to enjoy from time to time.”

Not forgetting the core subjects, journalist and BBC Europe Editor, Katya Adler, gives an English lesson. She gives advice on how to create and write a compelling news story, how impartiality is vital in news journalism and the dangers of fake news.

Celebrity Supply Teacher is made by BBC Children’s In-House Productions. Julie Hesmondhalgh provides the voice over.

Week 1.

Monday, November 16th – Bruno Tonioli – Italian

Tuesday, November 17th – Gemma Collins – Business

Wednesday, November 18th – Jay Blades – History

Thursday, November 19th – Courtney Act – Wellbeing

Friday, November 20th – Kimberley Walsh – Music

Week 2.

Monday, November 23rd – Katya Adler – English

Tuesday, November 24th – Gareth Thomas – PE

Wednesday, November 25th – Vick Hope – French

Thursday, November 26th – Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall – Science

Friday, November 27th – Bobby Berk – Interior Design

Week 3.

Monday, November 30th – Kadeena Cox – Cookery

Tuesday, December 1st – Colin Furze – Engineering

Wednesday, December 2nd – Jacob Hopkins – Drama

Thursday, December 3rd – James Moore – History

Friday,December 4th – Khadijah Mellah – Equestrian Studies

Week 4.

Monday, December 7th – Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen – Art

Tuesday, December 8th – Shazia Mirza – Science

Wednesday, December 9th – Sarah Gordy – Drama

Thursday, December 10th – Alan Fletcher – Geography

Friday, December 11th – End of Term Review