Example reveals he and his wife Erin have split after 11 years

Singer and DJ Example has announced that he and his model wife Erin McNaught have split up after 11 years of marriage.

The Changed the Way You Kiss Me singer and Australian model shared the news to Instagram this morning, October 4, with a joint post.

They posted a selfie of the couple smiling together, which they say was taken today, along with a statement that read, “Although we don’t feel this is anybody’s business but our own, it is inevitable that sometime soon the media could start speculating over our personal life. At the start of the UK summer we decided to separate”.

“We have had an amazing 11 years together, but just a few too many adventures. Obviously we spent a lot of time behind the scenes trying to figure things out, but we came to the realisation that perhaps our time as a couple had just come to a natural end”.

“So we have decided to go our separate ways whilst there is still an abundance of love and respect for one another. We have been co-parenting happily and effectively now for almost half a year and our boys are surrounded by love”.

The two went on to explain that due to Example’s hectic work schedule, Erin and their sons, Evander and Ennio, flew to London to spend a month there so Example, who’s real name is Elliot, wouldn’t go without seeing them for months on end.

They added, “We would appreciate the space right now and don’t want to be distracted by conversations over texts, social media or FaceTime when we need to devote so much time our own well-being and most importantly, that of our children”.

“If you see us out and about together it’s still the same old Elliot & Erin. Though we spend a lot of our time apart we still enjoy time together climbing, jogging, cinema, chasing kids around the park or getting coffee. Expect to see us out and about together with our children often. This is as amicable as it gets”.

They added, “Nobody is blaming anyone in all this. We are very happy that this is the right decision and hope that others can respect this too. Everything is as it should be”, before signing off.

The Kickstarts singer and model tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family in Erin’s native Australia, close to Brisbane, in 2013. They went on to have two sons together- seven-year-old Evander and five-year-old Ennio.