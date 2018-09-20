Emilia Clarke just got some bada** GoT ink and we are IN LOVE

She's the mother of dragons and everyone has to bend the knee to this bad b*itch.

Daenerys Targaryen is one iconic character.

And now, Emilia Clarke has honoured her and her time on the hit series, Game of Thrones, by getting inked.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of three dragons tattooed on to her wrist. – and we ADORE it.

Emilia's time on the programme has come to an end, as the next and final series is due to be released next year.

So, it doesn't come as a surprise that she has now chosen to pay tribute to her role.

The caption of the photo reads: "MOD 4 LYFE!!!!@_dr_woo_ made sure this mamma ain’t NEVER forgetting her babies…"

Emilia recently opened up about her fear ahead of the highly anticipated eighth season: "I get sleepless nights over it," she told Elle.

"Oh, you’re gonna mess it up. It’s the last season, and it’s going to go wrong," she added.

The 31-year-old isn't the only member of her crew to have a tattoo in dedication to the TV show.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark has a direwolf with the words "the pack survives."

Maisie Williams also has a neck tattoo in relation to her character on the show, Arya Stark.

She had "No one" inked which references her training in season five to becoming a faceless man.

The temptation to get some GoT ink is real.