EH? Are Binky and Love Island’s Eyal the next celeb couple?

New couple alert! MIC stunner Binky Felstead recently split from her partner and co-parent Josh Patterson, in an amicable split which focuses on their daughter India.

The mum-of-one has been focusing on herself and her Mummy Tribe endeavours, but decided to hit the town for The Pride of Britain Awards.

At the after party, she was spotted ;looking very familiar with Love Island favourite and general ride Eyal Booker.

Eyal was also in attendance, and looked dashing in a blue suit.

Binky looked divine in a long, black gown, as she partied at a night club after the awards.

In photographs obtained by The Mirror, the MIC reality TV star can be seen cuddling up to Eyal and sitting on the Casa Amour paramour's lap.

The pair chatted quietly as Binky sat on his knee, and Eyal wrapped his arms around her waist.

Eyal's Love Island co-stars Josh Denzel, Kaz Crossley and Laura Anderson were also at the awards.

Could the Love Island babe have found love outside the villa?

