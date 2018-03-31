Ed Westwick accused of rape and sexual assault by a 4th woman

Trigger Warning: This article contains descriptions of rape and sexual assault.

Almost six months ago, an investigation was opened into Ed Westwick, after three women made rape and sexual assault allegations against the actor.

Now, a fourth women has come forward alleging that she was also the victim of rape at Westwick's hands.

According to Us Weekly, Haley Freedman, issued a police report on Wednesday.

'I can confirm Haley filed a police report on Wednesday, regarding allegations that Ed Westwick raped her,' said a statement from Freedman's lawyers to Us Weekly.

'She will be meeting with the district attorney next week'

An inside source also told the publication the stylist was ‘prepared with evidence including personal medication information from her doctors to back up her claims against Ed Westwick.’

Westwick has strenuously denied the previous allegations which have been levelled against him.

He has not publicly responded to Freedman's allegation.

Actress Kristina Cohen was the first to accuse the Gossip Girl actor of rape.

In a graphic Facebook post, she detailed how she was 'paralysed' by fear during the alleged assault.

'I was paralysed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move.'

'He held me down and raped me,' she claimed.

The investigation into these allegations is ongoing.