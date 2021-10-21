Easy Halloween costumes that you can make with things already in your wardrobe!

Halloween is our absolute favourite time of year. The spooky atmosphere, the sweets,but most importantly – the costumes!As a child, I would spend weeks, no months dreaming up my costume, what I was going to be, how I would make it…I would start the elimination process of ideas in July!

But over the years, Halloween – as fun as it is – becomes a little bit of a job, rather than enjoyment, Costumes are hard to put together and it's difficult to something cute, manageable and appropriate. We want to look good, of course, but some costumes have just gotten out of hand over the years! Where's the warmth, lads?

Our selections below are the perfect easy, cute and kind of funny costumes that you'll be able to put together with things you already have in your wardrobe – perfect for all you costume procrastinators out there!

Hogwarts student

This has been a popular one for years, not only because we’re all total Harry Potter stans (fellow Ravenclaws, where you at?) but also because it’s such an incredibly easy outfit to pull together! Whether you’re a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw, a few simple tweaks will take you from Draco Malfoy to Harry Potter himself!

You’ll need a white shirt, some sort of dark grey or black trousers or skirt and a coloured tie in whatever colour your house is. Add curls for a Hermione-esque look and glasses and a scar for Harry! Any sort of long, thin stick will do for a wand, so hit pup your local park for something handy to complete the look!

Pirate

Another super simple one that can be as modest or as sexy as you like. A fancy white shirt here will make the look more authentic, either something cute and off-the-shoulder or ruffled, paired with a black crop top or bodysuit over it to give that corset-style look. Pair with knee-high black boots, you staple black trousers (bonus if they’re leather!) and simply add in lots of gold jewellery from your pirate hoard! A red scarf or bandanna is also a nice around your waist or head to add a little colour.

Sandy from Grease

Looking for something a little sexy but will still keep you warm as you get out and about this Halloween? There’s no better costume than the end-of-movie Sandy costume! Although the message of the film itself is a little questionable, no one can argue that Sandy doesn’t look amazing in her little leather number by the end!

Black leather trousers and some sort of off the shoulder bodysuit or top is the basis of this outfit, something most of us have in our wardrobes. The finishing touches are little red heels, a simple belt and some voluminous curls if you have the time! Be sure to crush a cigarette under your heel for maximum effect – tell me about it, stud!

Regina George

A 2000s classic, where would the world be without Regina George? This ‘fetch’ costume idea is instantly recognizable as one of the funnier moments in the cult classic where Cady cuts the sections out of Regina’s top and she still manages to make it into a fashion statement, with the entire school cutting their tops the same way the next day!

For this one, you need a white t-shirt or vest top you’re willing to sacrifice and a full-coverage colourful bra. Simple put holes over the breasts, add a pair of heels, a cute cardigan and a mini skirt and you’re good to go! This makeup artist went above and beyond to contour her face to look like Rachel Adams, but we think it’s an iconic movie moment that everyone will get anyway!

Wednesday Addams

Looking for something a little more in -line with spooky season? Wednesday Addams, the original Goth Girl is the perfect Halloween inspo for anyone who want to be recognizable but also have a simple, scary outfit.

A plain black dress, tights and shoes is the bare bones (get it?) of what you’re working with here, but it’s the white collar and braids that really make this look recognizable. If you don’t have a collared shirt, try make a collar out of paper and be sure you can braid before you try this outfit! A little grey eyeshadow around the eyes and a pale foundation will give that super-haunted look that Wednesday always pulls off.

Damien from Mean Girls

If you’re a procrastinator and suddenly find yourself on Halloween Eve with absolutely nothing to wear out, never fear! This is a super simple outfit for the meme queens! Damien’s iconic moment in the most quotable movie ever makes for the perfect Halloween costume and everything you need is almost definitely already in your house!

A blue hoodie, sunglasses, paper and a marker – that’s seriously it! Keep the hood up and the glasses on and have your sign saying ‘She doesn’t even go here’ written in big letters so everyone gets it! Procrastination problem solved!

Blair Waldorf

One of our favourite Halloween ideas is to go as Queen B herself! Serena gets all the hype, but Blair is everyone’s secret favourite because of her sassy attitude and all the drama she brings with her. Plus let’s be real – her style is the best on the show.

Show up with a cute white shirt, black or checked mini pleated skirt and some sort of little black tie or ribbon around the collar. Some kind of cute tights, either patterned or with the little fake garters and the and a chic pair of heels will sort out the bottom half, while a statement headband is key to the iconic look. And viola! Queen B is in the building!