EastEnders’ Lacey Turner confirms unique name of her third child

Lacey Turner has revealed the name of her third child!

Last week, the EastEnders actress announced that she had given birth to her third child, alongside her husband Matt Kay.

The couple are now parents to another baby girl, joining their five-year-old daughter Dusty and three-year-old son Trilby.

At the time of confirming her daughter’s arrival, Lacey – who is best known as Stacey Slater in the hit BBC soap – chose not to share her little one’s name.

Now, a few days after welcoming her into the world, Lacey has finally unveiled her bouncing baby girl’s name!

Earlier today, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of herself cradling her newborn, as her daughter wears a personalised cardigan with her name on the back.

“Gipsy Olive,” Lacey penned in her caption, confirming her daughter’s full name.

Following the lovely announcement, many of Lacey’s fans have since been taking to her comments section to express their reactions.

“Welcome to the world Gipsy Olive,” one follower replied.

“Beautiful name for a beautiful little girl,” another commented.

“She’s perfect,” a third fan added.

On Friday (January 17), Lacey thrilled her fanbase when she announced the arrival of her third child.

At the time, the proud mum took to Instagram to post two beautiful photos of her new addition.

One of the snaps showcased Dusty and Trilby each giving their new sibling a kiss on the head, while the other photo revealed the family-of-five joining together for the first time.

“Our hearts are full,” Lacey simply penned in her caption, with pink heart emojis.

On September 30 of last year, Lacey confirmed that she was expecting her third child with Matt by uploading a photo of herself and her family on a beach holiday abroad, and holding up a strip of sonograms.

“Aren’t we lucky …..” Lacey exclaimed alongside the image.