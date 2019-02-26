Dwayne Johnson sends uplifting note to girl with Down’s Syndrome

Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has sent a truly heartwarming message to a little girl with Down's Syndrome, and we can't cope.

The star is known globally for his action-movie franchises as well as his roles in movies aimed at children, such as Moana. He voiced Maui in the Disney flick, which is set in Ancient Polynesia.

Jason Kneen, a dad-of-five from Wiltshire in the UK, began a Twitter thread about his youngest daughter Rosie, who has Down's Syndrome. He wasn't expecting the tweet to go viral;

"My child has Down's Syndrome, what should I expect?" This. 100% this. pic.twitter.com/vo0Bu0Eoxp — Jason Kneen (@jasonkneen) February 21, 2019

He wrote; “’My child has Down syndrome, what can I expect?’ This. 100 percent this." The beautiful picture shows his little girl Rosie smiling from ear to ear.

“Also expect this,” he tweeted again, featuring a picture of Rosie with a towel on top of her head. “#Wouldntchangeathing," he captioned it.

Both posts garnered a huge amount of attention, gaining over 88,000 likes online. Kneen then continued to share his daughter's journey in image form, showing numerous hospital visits and her adoration for Johnson's film Moana.

Like any child Rosie has been through it — we’d been through febrile convulsions with 2 before Rosie was born, and whilst she avoided that, she suffered badly with Bronchiolitis and was in hospital for a couple of weeks with @binkyboobar in 2015 6/12 pic.twitter.com/UNyy4NUoeh — Jason Kneen (@jasonkneen) February 22, 2019

Kneed spoke about the difficulties of hearing that his child's life was already planned out from birth.

"Like any child Rosie has been through it- we’d been through febrile convulsions with two before Rosie was born, and whilst she avoided that, she suffered badly with bronchiolitis and was in hospital for a couple of weeks in 2015," he said.

He described the experience of Rosie's pneumonia, and her constant treatments at such a young age. He then made sure to thank The Rock for giving them the gift of Moana:

Rosie I and became thick as thieves over that time and watched Moana together many times and EVERY SINGLE DAY — thanks @TheRock for teaching me all the songs 🙂 — Rosie was so brave, and so strong. This is her, with assisted oxygen, watching Moana. 9/12 pic.twitter.com/H9e5tNuDF8 — Jason Kneen (@jasonkneen) February 22, 2019

"Rosie I and became thick as thieves over that time and watched Moana together many times and EVERY SINGLE DAY- thanks @TheRock for teaching me all the songs. Rosie was so brave, and so strong. This is her, with assisted oxygen, watching Moana."

After the tweets had gone viral, the father said the reaction was "insane." Johnson himself responded to the emotional posts, and tweeted his own feelings about Rosie;

“Look at this lovely cookie," he said. “Stay strong Rosie! Uncle Maui loves ya. What can I saaaaay except you’re welcome.”

Look at this lovely cookie. Stay strong Rosie! Uncle Maui loves ya

What can I saaaaayy except you’re welcome https://t.co/C9kuzPfCKQ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 23, 2019

Kneen stated that it was “really cool” for the A-lister actor to send Rosie a personal message; it clearly meant a lot to the family.

The dad has received an overwhelming amount of messages from people thanking him for sharing his little girl's story. ”We just got on with it. She’s amazing,” Kneen told the BBC.

"You can't predict how your child's life is going to be. You can't tell anyone what's going to happen. We've been through some difficulties like anybody, but she makes up for it every day when she smiles at you like that and wants to watch Moana all the time."

What a lovely story, Dwayne Johnson really made Rosie's day.

Feature image: aol.com