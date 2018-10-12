Duchess Kate and Meghan dazzle at Princess Eugenie’s wedding

Guests have started to arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding.

The lovebirds are set to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel this morning and it’s safe to say there’s been quite the turnout.

A mass amount of celebrities including Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Kate Moss and Robbie Williams have arrived at the chapel, but the public has been waiting with baited breathe for Kate and Meghan to arrive.

The Duchesses arrived at the momentous celebration together with Prince Harry and Prince William by their sides.

Meghan dazzled in a navy Givenchy number and a hat by Noel Stewart.

Kate looked phenomenal in a pink dress by Alexander McQueen and a Philip Treacy hat.

We're sure Meghan and Harry are feeling pretty loved up today considering they said 'I do' at the very same venue in May.

Harry and Meghan arrive at Princess Eugenie's wedding, closely followed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Follow the #RoyalWedding celebrations live here: https://t.co/Zm7KdDRooO pic.twitter.com/xKlz0Vf7Fj — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 12, 2018

Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton also arrived wearing a stunning emerald green dress that showed off her blooming baby bump.

Excitement is growing as the public waits for the beautiful bride to arrive. We are beyond excited to see Princess Eugenie’s dress. There’s no doubt she’s going to look as gorgeous as ever.