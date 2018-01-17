Dublin hotel bans bloggers after rejecting influencer for free stay

The White Moose Cafe has taken to Twitter to announce that they are banning bloggers from their premises.

The cafe, which has a huge social media following in it's own right, are facing backlash after exposing an influencer for requesting a free stay in The Charleville Lodge Hotel exchange for coverage on her social media streams.

The cafe posted a screenshot of a blogger's email to them, detailing what she could offer in exchange for free accommodation.

ALL BLOGGERS BANNED FROM OUR BUSINESS pic.twitter.com/DQVjAtDnW8 — White Moose Cafe (@whitemoosecafe) January 17, 2018

The influencer, who was not named by the hospitality business, is speculated to be Elle Darby, after the fitness blogger made a video addressing the post.

Following her video, in which the 22-year-old brands the owner of The White Moose Cafe and The Charleville Lodge Hotel a 'sad pathetic little man,' social media exploded into discussion about the incident.

In response, the cafe posted a satirical apology to bloggers, saying that they are 'a much more lucrative group of people to piss off than the vegans and the gluten intolerant combined.'

Following this, the cafe chose to state that they will be banning all social media influencers from their premises.

I think @whitemoosecafe should be applauded. The sense of entitlement in these freeloaders is beyond ridiculous — Jason Doyle (@jayodoyle) January 17, 2018

While this may just be another addition to the war of words, the cafe claim that bloggers will be 'ejected' if they cross the threshold.

This follows a slew of negative, one-star reviews awarded to the White Moose Cafe's Facebook page following the publication of the video.

The cafe now has 8,800 one-star reviews, and 28,000 five-star reviews.

Taking to Twitter, their statement reads: 'Following the backlash received after asking an unidentified blogger to pay for a hotel room, I have taken the decision to ban all bloggers from our hotel and cafe.'

Just a heads up. I or my team are constantly pitching to brands for campaigns, collaborations and other forms of work. That's how shit gets done and that's how people get to learn about you. If someone laughs at you for doing that, they really ain't about this blogging life. — Grace (@GraceFVictory) January 16, 2018

'The sense of entitlement is just too strong in the blogging community and the nastiness, hissy fits and general hate displayed after one of your member was not granted her request for a freebie is giving your whole industry a bad name. '

'I never thought I would be inundated with negative reviews for the simple reason that somebody was required to pay for good received or services rendered.'

'The girl in question was never identified in my original post, but she herself to create a video exposing how she was "exposed" with "malicious intent" for asking for a freebie.

Do you have a stable for your high horse or does he sleep in a field? https://t.co/LV7iuBaehS — White Moose Cafe (@whitemoosecafe) January 17, 2018

'This kind of victimisation is very prevalent in the blogging industry and is in keeping with their general modus operandi of wanting everything for nothing.'

'If any of you attempt to enter our premises from now on, you will be ejected.'

We doubt there will be many bloggers, vegans, gluten free or elderly people requesting a free stay from them after this…