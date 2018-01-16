This Dublin hotel brutally called out an influencer looking for a free stay

A Dublin hotel manager has taken to social media to vent his frustration after he was contacted by a 'social media influencer' looking for a free place to stay.

Staff at the Charleville Lodge Hotel received an email from an unnamed person offering to mention the establishment on YouTube and Instagram in exchange for free accommodation this Valentine's Day.

The writer of the email, who told the hotel they worked as a “lifestyle, beauty and travel based” influencer, claimed to have "over 87,000 YouTube subscribers as well as 76,000 Instagram followers."

“My partner and I are planning to come to Dublin for an early Valentines Day weekend from Feb 8th – 12th to explore the area,” the email read.

“As I was searching for places to stay, I came across your stunning hotel and would love to feature you in my YouTube videos/dedicated Instagram stories/posts to bring traffic to your hotel and recommend others to book up in return for free accommodation.”

“Last year I worked with Universal Orlando in Florida and it’s been amazing for them!”

The absolute cheek!

Needless to say, hotel manager Paul Stenson was less than impressed with the proposal.

Posting his response to Facebook, the manager pondered how he could pay his staff with said 'exposure'.

"If I let you stay here in return for a feature in your video, who is going to pay the staff who look after you," he wrote.

He then went on to say that although the hotel also has a significant social media following, they would never feel entitled to something that others are expected to pay for.

“Lucky for us, we too have a significant social media following. We have 186k followers on our two Facebook pages, an estimated 80k on our Snapchat, 32k on Instagram and a paltry 12k on our Twitter, but Jesus Christ, I would never in a million years ask anyone for anything for free.”

“The above stats do not make me any better than anyone else or afford me the right to not pay for something everyone else has to pay for.”

You can check out the full response below:

"Dear Social Influencer (I know your name but apparently it’s not important to use names),

"Thank you for your email looking for free accommodation in return for exposure. It takes a lot of balls to send an email like that, if not much self-respect and dignity.

"If I let you stay here in return for a feature in your video, who is going to pay the staff who look after you? Who is going to pay the housekeepers who clean your room? The waiters who serve you breakfast? The receptionist who checks you in? Who is going to pay for the light and heat you use during your stay? The laundering of your bed sheets? The water rates? Maybe I should tell my staff they will be featured in your video in lieu of receiving payment for work carried out while you’re in residence?

"Lucky for us, we too have a significant social media following. We have 186k followers on our two Facebook pages, an estimated 80k on our Snapchat, 32k on Instagram and a paltry 12k on our Twitter, but Jesus Christ, I would never in a million years ask anyone for anything for free. I also blog a bit (www.paulvstenson.com), which as far as I’m aware is another way of saying “write stuff on the internet”. The above stats do not make me any better than anyone else or afford me the right to not pay for something everyone else has to pay for.

"In future, I’d advise you to offer to pay your way like everyone else, and if the hotel in question believes your coverage will help them, maybe they’ll give you a complimentary upgrade to a suite. This would show more self-respect on your part and, let’s face it, it would be less embarrassing for you. Here is a little video I produced which you may learn from:http://bit.ly/2mKTDTD

Best regards,

Paul Stenson

www.charlevillelodge.ie

P.S. The answer is no."