Dua Lipa has SPLIT with Isaac Carew due to ‘hectic schedules’

Well, it's officially over between pop star Dua Lipa and her chef boyfriend, Isaac Carew.

Just 18 months after they reconciled, the singer has called it quits due to her 'hectic schedule', and Carew wasted zero time before he unfollowed her on social media. Oh dear.

The 23-year-old Grammy winner split with her 33-year-old boyfriend before, and dated LANY frontman Paul Klein afterwards before ending things to return to Isaac Carew.

She began dating the model-turned-chef originally back in 2013, and they remained a strong couple for three-and-a-half years.

The New Rules and IDGAF singer later got back together with Isaac in January of 2018, but The Sun are reporting that Lipa had been struggling to find time to see her boyfriend.

An insider said: “Dua and Isaac have really struggled to see each other since getting back together. They wanted to make things work and things were great between them for a while but she is just getting busier and busier."

The source continued;

“She is gearing up to release new music and has basically been performing across the world non-stop for the past three years so it’s been tough. It’s been a difficult decision but ultimately they haven’t been able to make things work.”

The British star was recently named as the new face of YSL Beauté's new fragrance, and was in Paris the other day with close friends.

"Friends when you need them the most," was captioned on her Instagram story, alongside a video of her best pal. Meanwhile, Carew posted a brokenhearted Instagram story, and he's definitely hurting:

Image: Instagram/@isaaccarew

The handsome chef has been by her side for essentially her entire rise to fame, and was her date for the Met Gala last month.

The Sun reported last year that Isaac had been grinding with a stranger in a club, and the song that played was One Kiss by Dua and Calvin Harris. The neck.

He wrote on Instagram after their relationship was rocked with cheating claims: “I wouldn't want you to think that Dua is in a relationship with someone who doesn't love and respect her. She wouldn’t stand for it."

He added; “There was no kissing and I'm disappointed at myself for even dancing for a brief moment given the way it was portrayed. It was a loud club and I was talking to her in her ear."

“We are very happy being back together. We spent three and half years happily together with loyalty and love and we never broke up in the first place because we had problems like that.

“We broke up because of scheduling conflicts and not being able to be together. Luckily our skin is tougher and love is stronger than this.” Her recently busier schedule has presumably been the final nail in the coffin.

Following the release of her record-breaking self-titled debut in 2017 which spawned numerous bangers, Dua is expected to release her sophomore album soon.

We hope the pair are doing okay, break-ups are hard enough without your life already being in the spotlight.

Feature image: Instagram/@duacarewlipa