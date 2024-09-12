Dua Lipa finally unveils locations and dates for UK & Europe tour

Dua Lipa is going on tour!

Following the release of her new album earlier this year, the Grammy-award winning singer has announced that she will be touring the world next summer.

The announcement of Dua’s next tour comes just a few months after she headlined Glastonbury for the very first time, which she described as a “massive dream come true”.

Earlier today, the chart-topper took to social media to share her exciting tour news.

The European leg of Dua’s tour – which is named after her latest album Radical Optimism – will be spread across nine countries, including the UK, Ireland, Spain, France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Italy and Belgium.

In terms of UK and Ireland dates, the Don’t Start Now hitmaker will be playing June 20 and 21 at London’s Wembley Stadium, one night at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 24, and one night at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on June 27.

Alongside her European dates, Dua also announced that she will be playing an additional 23 dates across Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

Expressing her excitement for her upcoming tour, the 29-year-old exclaimed on social media: “I’ll be hauling a** for the foreseeable and I can’t wait to bring this show to you!!”

Dua also went on to confirm that additional tour dates will be announced “soon”.

Following the highly-anticipated news of her next tour, many Dua Lipa fans have been taking to social media to share their reactions.

“Will be in attendance,” one fan teased on X, formerly Twitter.

“Finally some tour dates but it’s more than a year away,” another cried.

“Can’t wait to see you!” a third fan added.

Tickets for Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour will be going on general sale next Friday (September 20), with fans also being able to sign up for a presale that will be held next week.