Dreaming of heading to Thailand? THIS is the cheapest time to book

We'd all love a trip to the exotic Asian destination of Thailand, especially with the ferocious weather we've been having lately.

A venture around Thailand's beautiful, lush islands is almost a right of passage at this stage for adventurous travellers, and we've all been uber-envious of those full moon party and unspoiled beach photos our friends and acquaintances upload to Facebook.

Luckily, Skyscanner is offering some advice for when it comes to crafting the perfect Thai trip.

A post shared by Richi (@richi_nm7) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:42am PDT

According to the flight comparison site, the cheapest time to hit the bars of Bangkok and beaches of Phuket is May.

Data on the Skyscanner website proves that flights in May are on average 15 per cent cheaper than any other time of the year if you fly to the UK and then on to your final destination.

Luckily, May is right at the end of the sunny season, before monsoon season arrives in June.

A post shared by Giulia Valentina (@giuliavalentina) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:53am PDT

Flights in June are also 15 per cent cheaper, but you may want to pack your umbrella.

Flights in September are also set at a pretty competitive rate, at up to 14 percent cheaper.

December is by far the most pricey time to head to the exotic location, with flights creeping up to 22 per cent more expensive than average.

A post shared by Marion Dastugue (@marionlaaa) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:42am PDT

Booking 22 weeks, or five-and-a-half months before you are planning to go, is also the optimum time frame to give yourself to avail of the cheapest flights.

So if you're planning of going in September or October, now is the cheapest time to book.

A post shared by Traveling (@delly_delz) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:08am PDT

You can also save money on your flights by flying into Bangkok rather than any of Thailand's other airports.

We did a little bit of sky scanning ourselves, and found that you can save about €150.00 – €200.00 on flights by making Bangkok your first stop compared to Phuket.

That's a few hundred quid more to spend on buckets of booze and historical parks during your trip.

Feature Image: Skyscanner