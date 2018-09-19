Drake is allegedly suing former love over rape and pregnancy claims

According to reports, Drake is suing a former lover.

The artist is allegedly taking the case against Layla Lace, after she claimed Drake had gotten her pregnant and then made false rape allegations against him.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the suit was filed by Larry Stein, a famous lawyer in celebrity land.

Layla and Drake had reportedly met last year during his Boy Meets World Tour in Manchester, England.

The Canadian singer claims they met after one of his concerts in February 2017 and they went back to his hotel and engaged in consensual sex.

It is being reported that the lawsuit also includes a number of text message between the two.

Drake has allegedly stated that Layla had formed a "fantasy relationship" with him and, once he reached a point when he didn't have the "time or energy to respond," it supposedly set Layla off.

In April 2017, Layla had reportedly posted to Instagram detailing her first claim of pregnancy.

"So I guess still in this era this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant they stop answering they phone!!!" the caption read.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit also contained details that Layla had threatened to leak their conversations to the public, which she did when she announced her pregnancy with the rapper on SiriusXM.

The suit also said that a month later, Layla had taken a lawyer to demand money for the alleged baby and threatened him with defamation after a TMZ article surfaced and claimed that Drake said he never met Layla.

Drake claims the entire pregnancy story was a scam, after Layla refused a paternity test.

"There is no credible evidence of pregnancy, nor any baby, which would have been born last Fall," said Drake in the obtained documents.

The lawsuit then alleged Layla went to authorities in New York to make a rape complaint against the 31-year-old.

Drake reportedly said that Layla hired a new lawyer to make demands of money or they would release the complaint to the public.

The obtained documents said that the complaint was then handled by Manchester police, who investigated the claim and cleared Drake.

The singer then went on to state that Layla wanted millions of dollars for her silence.

According to the publication, Drake is taking legal action against her on the grounds of civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process.

He's asking for unspecified damages.

More on this story, as it develops…

Feature image credit: Drake