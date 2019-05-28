Dracarys: You can now buy GOT-style fire breathing dragon lamps

Have you ever laid in bed, pondering the thought that your bedroom would look a million times better if you had dragon-fire to light up the space? We know we have.

Game of Thrones fans may just lose their minds when they see that Etsy is now selling dragon lamps, which literally blow three-dimensional fire in an array of colours.

Just switch on the button on your remote control to change the colour of the dragon fire and set the atmosphere as you wish. We have to admit, they'd look pretty damn cool in our gaffs:

We're still not entirely over that shocking GOT finale, and we've got years to wait until Bloodmoon, the much-anticipated prequel, airs on TV.

This lamp is the perfect reminder of the good old days when Daenerys Targaryen had three full dragons; Drogon, Rhaegra and Viserion.

Remember when one of them were White Walker baddies or fell into the ocean after being speared? Good times. Thankfully, some genius figured out a way to make a 3D printed dragon lamp with fire coming out of it's mouth:

This lamp may just be the greatest thing Westeros has ever seen…imagine how jealous everyone else in the Seven Kingdoms would be if they saw this in your house?

You can change the position of the dragons by either leaving them down on a table or placing them on the wall, so it can be a bold Night King ice dragon or a Dany Drogon with warm orange tones.

It's an unofficial GOT piece of merchandise, by the way, but we're choosing to decide that it was made by Daenerys for us personally. Get yours now on Etsy for €45, what a steal.

Feature image: HBO