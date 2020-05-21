Dr Alex reunites with girlfriend Amelia for socially distanced date

Love Island's Dr Alex George has reunited with his girlfriend after two months apart. The doctor has been busy working on the frontline as healthcare workers tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK. Alex had time away from working as a doctor at Lewisham hospital to enjoy a socially distanced picnic with girlfriend Amelia Bath this week.

The former reality star couldn't help but gush about his beau, "After SO long apart what a feeling to finally see you AB. So close yet so far staying 2 meters apart.. but right now we will take what we can get x"

His followers were thrilled to see the couple reunite after Alex has been working tirelessly during the lockdown. "So happy you got some quality time. You deserve it!!!" one wrote.

Another shared, "Awwww so lovely you been able to see each other. Must have been very hard for you both to not just need a cuddle after all of this."

"So happy for you both and your socially distanced reunion!" said one fan.

The couple have been dating since late 2018, but the current pandemic has forced them to spend time apart.

The doctor opened up about how tricky it has been for him. He told the MailOnline, "I haven’t seen Amelia or any friends or family for four weeks now. Going home from a frantically busy and noisy A&E department to the silence of an empty flat is tough. There’s no one to offload to; no opportunity to touch or be held."

The new UK lockdown guidelines allow two people from different households to meet up once they practice social distancing.