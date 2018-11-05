Don’t miss this GAS Dublin murder mystery extravaganza
Club Valentine and The Grand Social are bringing you one of the most unique sesh spots of the year, you'd be mad to miss it.
There's something maddenly satisfying about solving a case, figuring out a secret and immersing yourself in another world of drama and disguise.
"The year is 1950 and the circus has come to town. However, dark secrets are hidden beneath this big top, and not even the kookiest of clowns or the cottonest of candies can keep them hidden."
Ooohhhh, spooky. Club Valentine are debuting their Interactive Comedy Murder Mystery Extravaganza, where YOU lat witness to a murder most foul, YOU get to interview their cast of crazy characters, and YOU can piece together their twisted tale of treachery and torment.
Jimmy Kavanagh and George the Puppet are… Jim Speaks & Pip Squeaks! Our next act is a real dummy! And he’s got a puppet too! Jim Speaks is the prankster of the circus, often blaming his practical jokes on his puppet, Pip Squeaks. The ventriloquist is so adamant that the puppet has a mind of its own that some people at the circus are starting to believe it. But is it the truth? Or is it his greatest prank of all? Murder at the Big Top // 8pm, November 6 // The Grand Social Photo by Hiram Harrington @goblineon Costume by Freya Gillespie @fgillesp
"Enjoy the festivities while you can, because one member of this travelling troupe is about to learn that showbiz can be MURDER…"
If you're an avid murder mystery fan, this event is definitely for you. Comedy plus a decent night out plus a staged murder? HELL YEAH.
Some of the characters look hilarious, check out the full list on their Instagram
Why not go along and see if you can catch the murderer? They've got some absolutely unreal prizes, it's ideal if you and your pals are looking for a night out with a major twist – think The Hangover but with Miss Marple vibes.
Eoin Potts is… Bonkers The Clown! It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye to our beloved clown Bonkers. He is leaving the circus for greater pastures. Next week Bonkers the Clown becomes Bonkers the Banker. He’ll be at Tuesday’s show but only to pick up his last paycheck. He hopes there’ll be absolutely NO funny business though. Murder at the Big Top // 8pm, November 6 // The Grand Social Photo by Hiram Harrington @goblineon Costume and make-up by Freya Gillespie @fgillesp
Will you be a Sherlock or a Watson? Agatha Christie or The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo? There's only one way to find out, fam.
The deets=
Tues Nov 6, 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
The Grand Social, 35 Liffey Street Lower, North City, Dublin, D01 C3N0, Ireland
Feature image: Barnham Broom