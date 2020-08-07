Don’t let summer end without trying these 5 amazing drinks

We know that August heralds the end of the summer. However, there is no way that letting the summer peter out is an option. Now more than ever, we need the good times to last as long as they can, so we have come up with 5 perfect summer drinks that will make that summer feeling last and last.

1. Hard Seltzer

Refreshing, tasty and low in calories (usually below 100), these drinks have been around in the states for some time but have only just made the move to Ireland. Usually around 4% ABV, there are about the same as having a beer – without that post-beer heaviness. They are basically alcoholic carbonated drinks which come in different flavours like lime, raspberry, cherry etc.

Larger brands like Smirnoff and White Claw make hard seltzer, but there are also some lovely local craft versions if you are willing to look a little harder.

Killowen Distillery in Co. Down have recently released their own hard seltzer which they make on-site using their own distilled spirit and locally sourced botanicals like blackberries. Grizzly Hard Seltzer is another small Irish brand, made in Co. Louth. Their flavours include lemon and lime, mixed berries and strawberry and lime. US brand Ska Brewing, have been making craft hard seltzer for some time now, and you can get it in most off-licences in Ireland.

2. Whiskey Summer Punch

This is a super easy drink to make and you can whip it up in one big batch to serve to friends and family. Perfect for those who don’t normally drink whiskey, it is fruity and refreshing and when served on ice goes down very well on a sunny day. Simply add one full 700ml Bottle of Teeling Small Batch to the container of your choice, add 600ml Fresh Apple Juice, 300ml Fresh Lime Juice, 300ml Soda (or sparkling) Water and 200ml Honey Syrup (2 parts Honey, 1 part Hot Water). Add a few cut-up limes, lemons or even some mint leaves. Serve this at a socially distant gathering. This one tastes best on the rocks with a lime wedge and fresh mint.

3. Radler

These are basically beers with some added fruit juice – yum! They are very popular in France and Belgium but are relatively new in Ireland. Some of the old classics are available in Ireland. You’ve probably heard of Stiegel, a very old Austrian brewery who do a grapefruit and raspberry Radler.

If you wish to shop local (as most of us do these days) there is an Irish option of course. Blacks Brewery in Kinsale does a gorgeous grapefruit Radler. Coming in at only 3.8% alcohol means its perfect for drinking on those long August afternoons. Lighter and fruitier than usual lagers, Radlers are a lovely option for any summer event.

4. Rosé Wine

Yes we know, Rosé is a more-than-obvious choice here. However, we cannot NOT include it. Rosés also come in many different forms, from dry and crisp to fruity and sweet. The rosé of summer 2020 has to be Whispering Angel, and while it is lovely it’s a tad expensive. Many brilliant alternatives exist such as Gérard Bertrand Côte des Rosés, which is light, crisp, refreshing and fruity. If you are looking for something a bit sweeter try a Rosé d’Anjou.

5. Pimm's Cup

This is another summer classic, most popular in London. Pimm's No. 1 is a liquor which can be bought in most Dunnes Stores and off-licences. Its gin-based with a fruity flavour, made from a secret recipe infusing gin with a delicate combination of herbal botanicals, caramelised orange and warm spices. A Pimm's Cup can be made in a glass or in one big batch in a jug. For a jug, simply combine 200ml of Pimm's No. 1 with 600ml white lemonade, fill up the jug with ice, add cut up cucumber, strawberry’s, orange wedges and a few sprigs of mint.