Donate to Rotunda NICU for a chance to win fab prizes!

Blogger Cliona Kelly and the Rotunda Foundation teamup to raise vital funds for NICU equipment to fight blindness in premature infants

The Rotunda Foundation, who fundraise exclusively for the Rotunda Hospital to support clinical services, patient care and research, has teamed up with blogger and broadcast journalist Cliona Kelly (@peaches_og) to raise vital funds to support the Hospital to enable procurement of a new Digital Retinal Camera for the Rotunda Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Any funds raised will help to support a new service development to fight blindness in premature babies and will supplement existing support received for neonatal services from funding received from funders such as the Department of Health, the HSE and the RCSI Hospital Group.

The Rotunda Foundation and Cliona Kelly are hoping to raise €160,000 towards the cost of the Digital Retinal Camera. As part of the fundraiser, donors are in with a chance to win a Gucci GG Marmont handbag and matching card case wallet worth over €1,550, a Vanity Table donated by Glamdoll and a range of beauty and skincare products. Every person who donates €5 or more will be entered in the competition and the winner will be announced in January 2021. Donations can be made here.

With advances in neonatal care in recent years, survival rates for smaller and more premature infants have increased. However, babies born prematurely are at a higher risk of complications, including Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) an eye disorder which can lead to blindness if not treated promptly.

The Digital Retinal Camera will enable the NICU team in the Rotunda to diagnose ROP on site in advance of a follow up appointment with a consultant ophthalmologist, which will allow for early intervention and treatment for premature babies.

Retinopathy of Prematurity is a potentially blinding eye disorder which primarily affects premature infants weighing less than 1500 grams or 32 weeks gestation.

Babies born at less than 27 weeks have a 1 in 10 chance of requiring treatment for sight threatening ROP

Babies born between 28 – 32 weeks have a 1 in 25 chance

If the sight-threatening condition is found, it can be treated.

Sheila Costigan, General Manager of the Rotunda Foundation said: “The Rotunda Foundation fundraises to provide additional funding and support for vital medical equipment, patient care initiatives, research and innovation, and improved hospital amenities in the Rotunda Hospital. We are delighted that Cliona Kelly has joined our Christmas fundraiser this year for this important piece of equipment for the Rotunda Hospital NICU.”

This vital cause needs all the support it can get for such an important cause. Cliona Kelly has posted the competition to her Instagram here. She spoke about her previous involvement with fundraisers for Rotunda and how exactly you can help this year.

‘Following on from our hugely successful Christmas Fundraiser Giveaway last year where we raised over €100,000 to purchase a much needed echocardiography machine for the NICU we are back with an even bigger and better giveaway worth of over €3,000! This year we are fundraising for a brand new, state-of-the-art Digital Retinal Camera which costs approx €160,000.’

Up for grabs are:

Gucci GG Marmont Matelassé Bag + Wallet

@glamdoll.ie Burbank Hollywood Glam Station

Charlotte Tilbury Hamper

Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Home Candle

To be in with a chance of winning this incredible prize all you have to do is make a minimum donation of €5 here and you’re in the draw.

Best of luck!