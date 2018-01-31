Dietitians say we can have pizza for breakfast and we’re here for it

This is not a drill!

An actual nutritionist said we can have pizza for breakfast and it's like all our childhood dreams have come true at once.

Speaking to The Daily Meal, registered dietician, Chelsey Amer, explained that when it comes to nutritional value, the take-away favourite actually trumps a number of more traditional breakfast dishes.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” she said.

“However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

“Plus, a slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash.”

It just gets better and better!

However, it's worth noting that these stats apply to a single slice; and let's be real, no one ever stops at just one slice.

Chelsey also admits that while it may have some nutritional benefits, pizza isn't exactly what you'd call a healthy food and should not be considered a regular alternative.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to what types of pizzas/ cereals you're consuming.

Obviously, a bowl full of added sugar and E numbers isn't exactly the healthiest choice, but neither is a fat-filled cheese fest – it's all about finding the right balance.

Speaking to The Independent, Harley Street nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert explained:

“If we’re talking about a big greasy pizza ordered online then it’s probably not the most well balanced meal to eat for breakfast,” explains Lambert, who has a healthy pizza alternative in her book Re-Nourish: A Simple Way To Eat Well.

“However, as mentioned, pizzas can be a healthy balance of carbs, fats and protein so as long as it doesn't contain unhealthy additives, who’s to say we can’t eat pizza for breakfast?”

Best news we've heard all year!