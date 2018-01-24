Demi Lovato’s 2018 tour will include wellness workshops for fans

Demi Lovato has never been shy about discussing her problems with mental health.

Having previously spoken about her struggles with anorexia, as well as a life-time battle with bipolar disorder, the 25-year-old is determined to open the conversation around mental illness.

And it's for that reason that the singer's upcoming Tell Me You Love Me tour will offer more than just a live performance.

This year, all of Demi's concerts will kick off with a series of inspirational speeches as well group therapy and wellness workshops. Similar to the services offered during her and Nick Jonas' Future Now tour in 2016.

"It's basically like a therapy session before the concerts and we have speakers from all over and we're also helping out with different charities from around the country," Lovato said on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

"So it'll be an incredible, very moving and inspiring experience."

Speaking about what inspired her to create the crowd therapy sessions, she explained how she wanted to use her voice for more that just singing.

“I think that it's important for me to use my voice for more than just singing. I just know how important it is to use my platform to help others and to share my story in hopes that it inspires people to either get into recovery or better themselves.”

“Whatever it is, I just want people to know they're not alone and I'm here for them.”

Demi's Tell Me You Love Me tour, featuring DJ Khaled and Kehlani, begins on February 26 in San Diego, and while there's now word just yet, we're anxiously awaiting the announcement of an Irish date.