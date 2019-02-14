YUM: This aphrodisiac oyster ice-cream is PERF for V-Day

It's the day of Barry White and overpriced roses…Happy Valentines Day ya'll.

And if anyone's thinking of having a seductive night in with your other half (or better yet, yourself) then we have good news for you.

Deliveroo is teaming up with Scoop on Aungier Street to create a limited edition Valentine’s Day aphrodisiac ice -cream.

Yes, you read that right: aphrodisiac.

This flavoursome, libido-enhancing ice-cream is aptly name ‘Ice Scream’ and is available from exclusively from the Deliveroo app or website for one day only on February 14.

SO GET ORDERIN' LADS.

Oysters are notoriously famous for getting us in the mood *wink wink* and were made famous by Casanova, the 18th-century lover, who used to devour 50 oysters for breakfast a day.

Oysters and champagne have been traditionally associated with having aphrodisiac properties, so whether it’s for love or lust – this ice cream is much to be desired.

Bobby Burns at Deliveroo said, “This Valentine’s Day, we intend to play Cupid for those looking to embrace the holiday of love to the fullest extent.

He continued, ''We’re very happy to work with Scoop, who share our passion for pushing boundaries with innovative and delicious treats.''

So what are you waiting for?

We know what we'll be stocking up on tonight – happy day of romance one and all.