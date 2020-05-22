Deliveroo offering €1,000 wedding breakfast for one lucky couple

Weddings may have come to a halt during lockdown, but that hasn't stopped Deliveroo from celebrating love. They are offering one lucky couple the chance to win a virtual wedding breakfast.

Following Minister for Health Simon Harris’ latest update which outlined that smaller weddings could only take place later this summer, Deliveroo is looking for any Irish couples letting love prevail by preparing to make their vows virtually via video conference.

Deliveroo is offering one lucky couple, who are planning a virtual wedding celebration with their loved ones, €1,000 Deliveroo credit to go towards catering the special day.

Deliveroo will credit the lucky couple with the funds, which can be used to put towards cake, chef-cooked food and drinks for them and their guests, to help compensate for their big day taking a digital turn.

Arabella Jenkins at Deliveroo, said, “We want to celebrate love during lockdown, so we’re looking for couples whose big day is going digital.

“Just because your wedding day might be postponed doesn’t mean the date shouldn’t still be celebrated. We’re here to deliver the ultimate wedding breakfast for one lucky couple who’ve decided to host a virtual wedding ceremony, which they can spend all on themselves or share amongst close friends and family.”

Prospective couples can tag @DeliverooIE on Instagram or @Deliveroo_IE on Twitter, using the #SayIDoWithDeliveroo hashtag sharing their virtual wedding plans for the chance to have Deliveroo cater their ceremony.

Full T&C’s for the competition can be found here.