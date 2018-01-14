Dating apps to blame for growing number of STI cases in Ireland

Dating apps like Tinder and Bumble may have a role to play in the increasing amount of sexually transmitted infections being reported in Ireland, according to doctors.

It's believed that the laid-back attitude associated with online dating may we changing the way we think about casual sex, thus contributing to the increased risk of exposure to STIs.

Dr Ilona Duffy believes that young people are showing less concern for things like unplanned pregnancy and infections, than the generations before them.

"We're seeing the likes of Tinder, other websites where people are hooking up purely for sex and people, young people especially, don't have the same hang ups as they had years ago – worrying about pregnancy, worrying about STIs, worrying just about their reputation," she said.

"So it is very different. While it is fine to be on Tinder etc and meeting up people for casual sex – you've got to take precautions and I think that's not out there," she said.

She also said that an improvement in Ireland's sex education system is need to decrease the prevalence of STIs in Irish society.

However, she did point out that the growing number of sexual health clinics around the county could behind the inflated figures.

To protect yourself from STIs, make sure to use condoms during every sexual encounter, and avail of free, regular STI screenings.