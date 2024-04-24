Presenter Zoe Ball announces heartbreaking death of mum

Zoe Ball has announced the heartbreaking news that her mum has passed away.

The BBC radio DJ revealed at the beginning of March that her mum, Julia, had been diagnosed with cancer.

Now, Zoe has confirmed her mum’s tragic death, admitting she and her family are ‘bereft’ over their loss.

Sharing the sad news on Instagram to her 703K followers, Zoe posted a photo of her mum in her younger years and wrote, “sleep tight dear Mama. thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts”.

“we are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other. your grace & your smile that lit up every room you were in, will light the stars to guide us”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with messages of condolence for Zoe and her loved ones.

Television presenter Gaby Roslin wrote, “Oh my darling Zoe sending you love always. I am so so sorry. Love you dearly”.

“I'm so sorry to hear that you’ve lost your Mum Zoe. But with these beautiful words you’ve brought her into so many other hearts. She must have been very proud of you, with love”, penned former Countdown host Carol Vorderman.

Coronation Street actor Antony Cotton added, “So glad to have met and chatted with her over the years. One thing is for sure – she was very proud to be your mum x”.

Zoe had shared the news of her mum’s diagnosis with her social media followers just last month when she posted a family photo online and said, “Heartbreakingly our beautiful Mama Julia has been diagnosed with Cancer. As many of you know from experience, these are extremely tough times. Mum is being incredibly brave”.

Credit: Zoe Ball Instagram

“My brother Jamie & I are completely in awe of the brilliant Doctors, Nurses & support teams looking after Mum. Thank you. Gratitude to our families & our extended family & friends at home & at work for their support at this time”.

She added, “Sending out love to people reading this who are battling cancer, or awaiting diagnosis & also to the folk looking after their dear ones who are poorly”, before revealing she may be ‘occasionally missing from work to be home with her mum’.

Earlier this month, the TV presenter revealed Julia had been moved to hospice care.