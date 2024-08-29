Dani Dyer asks fans for help as she details son Santiago’s illness

Dani Dyer has asked her fanbase for advice with her firstborn Santiago.

The former Love Island winner is a mum to her three-year-old son Santiago from a previous relationship. Dani also welcomed twin daughters, Summer and Star, last May with her fiancé, footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Now, Dani has been asking her followers for help and advice with an ongoing medical issue with her oldest child.

Earlier today, the 28-year-old took to her Instagram stories and opened up an answer box to her 3.7M followers.

“Good morning… Random one but Santi’s chicken pox (only a couple) keeps getting infected. He refuses the antibiotics can anyone recommend a good cream for it? Thanks so much,” she wrote.

Then, in a later post, the reality star filmed a clip in which she explained Santiago’s situation.

“Santi had chicken pox about a month ago now. He literally got them whilst we were on holiday but we didn’t know, we thought it was bites. So stupid of me! We all got really badly bitten,” Dani recalled.

“He wasn’t poorly, no temperature, nothing. He was absolutely fine and then last week, he had one on his arm and I was like, ‘What is that?’. I thought he fell over, and then it was getting bigger and bigger,” she explained.

“The doctors prescribed antibiotics. Trying to get an antibiotic in him was horrendous but we managed to complete the course. And then, a few days ago, another one on his belly, the same thing has happened,” Dani confirmed.

“I’ve rung the doctors, I don’t know if they’re going to give me another course of antibiotics, but you know when you think ‘Oh, my God’. The twins didn’t get them but I’m actually glad that they didn’t get them because I thought I’d rather deal with that in a year or something,” she teased in conclusion.

Santiago’s medical issue comes a month after Dani and her partner Jarrod announced their engagement.

The couple – who have been dating since 2021 – got engaged in Portugal, where Jarrod proposed to Dani during a lavish yacht trip.