Dani and Jack dispel break-up rumours with an adorable snap

We really are rooting for this pair, they're just too cute.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham are rubbishing claims that they've split up after his drug use confession last week with an adorable picture.

The Love Island winners reunited following her Comic Relief trip to Tanzania, after slamming reports that she'd moved out of their shared flat.

They appear to have put the rumours of trouble in relationship paradise behind them, as the pair share a cosy selfie cuddled up in bed.

Jack Fincham posted the snap to his Instagram story, captioning it, "Spilt tea down my front" with a gas face palm emoji. They're just too relatable, ain't they?

The pair denied reports that the 23-year-old daughter of Eastenders star Danny Dyer had moved her belongings out of their home after Fincham admitted to using cocaine.

The Sun published the comments he spoke, relating to submitting to peer pressure on nights out and Jack's deep regret at his actions.

Sick of having to comment about my life! And people judging me and judging MY family! Nobody knows any facts or truth about me. Sick of people judging my relationship that they know nothing about! I don’t deserve any of this. https://t.co/LxsEbp6U29 — Dani Dyer (@Dani_MasDyer) February 6, 2019

She took to Twitter to write: "Sick of having to comment about my life! And people judging me and judging MY family. Nobody knows any facts or truth about me. Sick of people judging my relationship that they know nothing about. I don’t deserve any of this."

Jack retweeted Dani's statement and also wrote a piece for himself;

He wrote, "Please don’t read everything you read, I love Dani and her family and me and Dani are fine we love each other," before correcting himself, writing 'believe' instead of 'read'. LOL.

Dani has spent time in Tanzania before her upcoming charity climb up Mount Kilimanjaro later this month, saying her journey has "put a lot of things into perspective.”

The reality star will be joined on the climb by stars such as Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, presenter Alexander Armstrong and former politician Ed Balls.

Feature image: Digital Spy