Dad deserves the best this Father’s Day

Finding the perfect Father's Day gift can sometimes feel a little daunting. But don’t fret, Fujifilm's range of thoughtful and customisable gifts have you covered.

Photo block

These customisable photo blocks are a great gift idea. All you have to do is find a great photo of the two of you, upload it, choose the photo block size, and job done! The perfect gift is ready to go. No need to buy a frame – it's all set to display when it arrives.

Canvas print

Transform a photo into a stunning canvas print that you know will look great on his home office wall.

Personalised mouse mat

Brighten up his work desk with a personalised mouse mat featuring a favourite photo – he will appreciate the thoughtful touch every time he sits down at his desk.

Personalised keyring

A universally useful gift for dad or granddad so that every time they reach for their keys, they'll be reminded of the love and thoughtfulness behind this special gift.

Photo cushion

This is a sweet gift, made even better if it’s a group photo of the kids or grandkids.

If you're looking for something different, Fujifilm also offers personalised mugs, coasters, placemats and jigsaws.

To make your gift even more special, consider personalised wrapping paper to complete the look.

Download the FUJIFILM Imagine App and order your personalised photo gift from your phone and collect it from your nearest store or have it delivered nationwide.

With a wide range of choices and prices to suit every budget, Fujifilm has something for everyone this Father's Day. Visit your local store or go online to https://www.fujifilmimagine.ie/ to order.

Prices vary by store, and product availability may vary. Please check with your local store in advance to see what they offer.

A personalised photo gift is an ideal gift for Father’s Day