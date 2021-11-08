Rachel Riley welcomes second child & shares adorable snaps

Countdown star Rachel Riley is now a mum-of-two after welcoming the birth of her second child with Strictly dancer, Pasha Kovalev.

The pair are now proud parents to another beautiful baby girl, sweetly named Noa, who was born last Friday, two weeks after her due date.

Taking to social media this afternoon, the mum-of-two announced the special news and shared a series of sweet snaps featuring her new bundle of joy.

“We have some news…! Introducing Pasha’s newest dance partner – baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!” 35-year-old Rachel excitedly wrote.

“She’s totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that’s a good sign,” Rachel hilariously added.

“Massive thanks to the wonderful home birth midwives team and my doula who looked after us all so well.”

@rachelrileyrr

“Ps thanks too to my namesake @rachelrileyuk for the lovely rainbow baby clothes for our gorgeous rainbow baby. Our family feels complete now she’s here,” Rachel lovingly wrote alongside a series of gorgeous family snaps.

Rachel and Pasha first met and hit things off when they were paired up together on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2013. In December 2019 they welcomed the birth of their first child together, a daughter named Maven who arrived just six months after the pair tied the knot in Las Vegas.

Huge congratulations to both Rachel and Pasha on the birth of baby Noa — what an exciting new adventure!