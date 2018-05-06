‘Couldn’t be more in love’: Jordin Sparks welcomes her first child

American Idol alum Jordin Sparks has become a mum for the first time. She took to Instagram to share the joyous news with her fans.

The doting mum shared a picture of her baby boy Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr, named after her husband Dana Isaiah, whom she married in 2017.

Alongside the adorable photo, she wrote, “He's here & we couldn't be more in love!!! Go DJ.”

Isn't her son the cutest?

Speaking to People about her new arrival, she revealed that he was born on May 2 at 9:04 p.m. at the Natural Birth Center & Women’s Wellness, Los Angeles.

The One Step At A Time singer’s son weighed in at a healthy 8 lbs. 4.5 oz.

“It was miraculously beautiful. Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined,” the new mum gushed.

She praised her husband, who has been a huge support throughout her entire pregnancy, “I am so grateful for my husband and the amazing team at the Natural Birthing Center. I don’t think I would be feeling this great without them!”

The No Air singer is embracing every second of motherhood, “I’ve always loved kids and knew that if given the blessing, that I would love and embrace it more than I realized.”

Huge congratulations to Jordin and her husband Dana Isaiah. What an exciting time for the couple!