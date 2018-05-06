‘Couldn’t be more in love’: Jordin Sparks welcomes her first child
American Idol alum Jordin Sparks has become a mum for the first time. She took to Instagram to share the joyous news with her fans.
The doting mum shared a picture of her baby boy Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr, named after her husband Dana Isaiah, whom she married in 2017.
Alongside the adorable photo, she wrote, “He's here & we couldn't be more in love!!! Go DJ.”
Speaking to People about her new arrival, she revealed that he was born on May 2 at 9:04 p.m. at the Natural Birth Center & Women’s Wellness, Los Angeles.
The One Step At A Time singer’s son weighed in at a healthy 8 lbs. 4.5 oz.
“It was miraculously beautiful. Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined,” the new mum gushed.
God has blessed me beyond anything I could've ever imagined for myself. Not everything is a cake walk in marriage but with this amazing human by my side, I know we can weather anything. I'm so happy Lil Man has you to look to. You're going to be the best Daddy! "A person standing alone can be attacked and defeated, but two can stand back-to-back and conquer. Three are even better, for a triple-braided cord is not easily broken." -Ecclesiastes 4:12 : @itstroyjensen
She praised her husband, who has been a huge support throughout her entire pregnancy, “I am so grateful for my husband and the amazing team at the Natural Birthing Center. I don’t think I would be feeling this great without them!”
The No Air singer is embracing every second of motherhood, “I’ve always loved kids and knew that if given the blessing, that I would love and embrace it more than I realized.”
Huge congratulations to Jordin and her husband Dana Isaiah. What an exciting time for the couple!