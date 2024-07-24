Coronation Street legend announces return to hit soap

A Coronation Street legend has confirmed his return to the cobbles.

It has been revealed that Sean Wilson will be reprising his role as Martin Platt in the hit ITV soap.

The exciting news was announced earlier today, July 24, as Wilson shared a video of himself back on set.

Opening up about starring in Corrie once again, Sean has admitted it’s ‘great to be back’.

A video was unveiled to Coronation Street’s official Instagram page that shows Sean back on set.

In the clip, he explained, “Hey Corrie meisters – a little bit of a shocker for you. Guess who’s coming back? Guess who’s tiptoeing down those cobbles again?”.

“Well actually, he might be coming in on a big white charger this time. He has a bit of a job to do”.

Sean went on to admit, “Firstly, learning off a few of these for next week”, as he held up a bundle of script pages.

“So great to be back and thanks for waiting and I hope I can make some sweet music for you”, the soap star added.

The caption of the video reads, “Look who's back! We can't wait to see what Martin Platt gets up to”.

The news comes shortly after Helen Worth, who is known for playing the role of Gail Platt, announced that she would be leaving the soap.

After 50 years of Corrie, Gail’s exit story will be aired at the end of this year, which Sean’s character Martin Platt will be contributing to.

According to Digital Spy, Wilson explained, “It was great to be invited back to Coronation Street again, to contribute to Helen's exit story”.

“We'll have a few months to catch up with Martin and Gail again, following the ebbs and flows of the unfolding storyline”.

He added, “Playing Martin has been a joy since day one and, in a way, I'll be slipping back to where I left off, which no doubt will throw a spanner into the heart of the Platt family. It's just like slipping on an old and comfortable jumper from the back of the wardrobe… I'm looking forward to reuniting with my TV family”.