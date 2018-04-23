Congratulations! Kate and William welcome baby number three

Huge congratulations are in order as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have welcomed their third child. Kate gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on April 23, 2018.

The mum-of-three delivered her little bundle of joy at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London, where she also gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William and Prince Harry were also born at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Reports claim that the doting parents will reveal their son’s name in the coming days.

We are thrilled for Prince William and Kate. What a special time for the family-of-five.