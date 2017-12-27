Congratulations: Jamie Lynn Spears is expecting her second baby
Huge congratulations are in order as Jamie Lynn Spears has announced that she is expecting her second baby.
The mum shared the heart-warming news with her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Christmas Eve.
The former Zoey 101 star posted a family photo alongside the sweetest message, 'Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone…sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister.'
Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone…sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY…….. #12DaysofJLS
Jamie reflected on the past year in her monumental post, '2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings.'
I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist.'
She added, '2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY…'
Fans were quick to congratulate Jamie on her joyous news.
'I’ve literally been waiting for this post! Had a feeling it was coming soon! Congratulations!' said onbe.