Congrats! Glee’s Lea Michele announces her engagement

Glee alum Lea Michele has announced her engagement to boyfriend Zandy Reich. The actress shared the joyous news on her Instagram account.

She shared a photo of her huge 4-carat engagement ring and simply wrote, “Yes”, alongside a diamond ring emoji.

The Scream Queens star has been showered with loving messages from fellow celebrities and fans since she shared the wonderful news.

Yes A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 28, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

Jenna Dewan wrote, “Umm, Oh my god Lea! Congrats.”

“I LOVE everything about this,” said Ashley Tisdale.

January Jones, Katherine McPhee, and Sarah Hyland also congratulated the 31-year-old.

#gomezklein A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 25, 2018 at 7:13am PST

Fans have also been expressing their delight online, with many mentioning how far Lea has come since losing her boyfriend and fellow Glee star Cory Monteith in 2013.

It is understood that Lea has been dating clothing company president Zandy Reich for a year. The pair had been friends for years but became romantically involved last summer.

Lea previously opened up to People about her life with 32-year-old Zandy, “I’m very happy and I think that you can tell. I don’t really talk a lot about my personal life, but I’m also the kind of person where I always say, ‘You will see how happy I am just by looking at my face.’ I can’t hide it.”

The actress joked about Ryan Murphy, who she has worked closely with since her days on Glee, saying he has given Zandy his approval.

“When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it. Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it’s a done deal — it sealed the deal,” she shared.

Huge congratulations to Lea and Zandy.