Coming home for Xmas? You will be with this saucy AF advent calendar

Tis the season to be jolly, but if you're feeling more naughty than nice, we have good news for you.

Advent calendars are big business, from luxury chocolate to big-budget beauty.

However, we've discovered an advent calender that will leave you satisfied in an entirely different way.

Sex toy retailer Lovehoney has launched the sauciest, steamiest sex calendar around, that will have you in the mood for some self lovin' in the countdown to the festive season.

Festive frisky freakiness is on the cards thanks to the couple-focused erotic Best Sex of Your Life Kit c​​alendar, so Santa wont be the only one coming by Christmas Eve.

The calendar includes €270 worth of incredible sex toys and boudoir accessories for only €135.

Spoiler alert – behind the cardboard doors are sexy treats such as vibrators, dildos, bondage cuffs, sexy underwear, and anal toys.

Feeling nervous about trying new things? Each window has information and tips on how to use the item of the day.

Last year, the calendar sold out, and this year's orgasmic offering already has stellar reviews.

The perfect gift that keeps on giving, we say.