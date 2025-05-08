Coleen Rooney speaks out after final ruling in Wagatha Christie case

Coleen Rooney has spoken out for the first time about the final ruling in her lengthy court battle with Rebekah Vardy.

Back in 2019, former I’m A Celebrity finalist Coleen accused fellow WAG Rebekah of leaking stories about her private life to the press.

In 2022, the issue – dubbed ‘Wagatha Christie’ by the public – was brought to further worldwide attention when Vardy attempted to sue Rooney in a libel case. In the end, Vardy lost in court and the judge sided with Rooney.

Three years on from their court battle, a judge ruled earlier this week that Vardy will be ordered to pay at least £1.4m of Rooney’s legal costs.

Now, following the final ruling in her public feud with Vardy, Coleen has taken the opportunity to break her silence on the matter.

Last night, the 39-year-old took to her Instagram stories to release an official statement on the judge’s final decision.

“The ruling yesterday in my favour finally brings this claim to an end, it's a relief and brings closure for my family and I,” Coleen penned, referring to her husband, footballer star Wayne Rooney and their four sons – Kai (15), Klay (11), Kit (8), and Cass (6).

“Throughout this long process, I am grateful that the judgements have consistently gone my way. However, as I have always maintained, this claim did not need to be made or run for as long as it did. The time and money should have been put to better use,” she argued.

“I want to thank my legal representatives, management, friends and family for their guidance and constant support. Thanks also to the public and many well-wishers who have been in touch with such kind messages,” Coleen detailed.

“This episode is not something that I ever wanted in my life. However, I am thankful for the way my family and team have dealt with it. We look forward to moving on with our lives,” the reality star added.

Rebekah Vardy has yet to release her own statement on the ruling.