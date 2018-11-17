Cole Sprouse collabs with Primark in retro photo series

We already know Cole Sprouse is a triple threat: he’s hot, talented, and he’s an amazing boyfriend.

And we swooned when he stepped on the Riverdale screen as Jughead Jones.

Now, Cole is showing off another one of his skills as he takes on the role of fashion photographer.

Photo credit: Primark

He has teamed up with Primark to create a ‘thrilling cinematic narrative’ as part of their Spring/Summer 2019 line.

A series of 17 images showcases the season’s women’s and men’s collections with a captivating outlaw vision.

It’s shot on-location in California on the sun-drenched grounds of a 1950’s style gas station and motel – a road-stop off the empty, open highway.

The vintage, deserted locations coincide with the collections wild and free vibes, featuring supercharged colour and bold prints.

Asymmetric satin skirts, gem-dripped fishnet dresses and bodycon rompers in orange leopard print are mismatched perfectly.

Safari and rave converge in key looks: a relaxed linen suit is layered with pink cycling shorts and metallic jackets; a subdued trench is slipped on over a brash neon fishnet dress, while a jumpsuit is zipped to the waist to reveal dip-dye tees and bleached denim.

Bold neon accessories and loungewear crank up the volume to the max, while accessories like raffia handbags and wooden bangles add an earthy feel.

We LOVE the line’s retro look with an eclectic twist.

And they are affordable as ever with Primark’s trademark inexpensive prices.

To see the rest of Cole's stunning photos of the new collection, visit the SS19 website.