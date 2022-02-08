Cocktails, spa nights and wine tastings: Hosting an unforgettable Galentine’s Day!

Is there any day more sacred than Galentine’s Day in the history of female friendship? We think not!

Celebrated February 13th, Galentine's Day has it's origins in the 'Parks and Recreation' sitcom, where enthusiastic Leslie Knope organises a Valentine's Day brunch on February 13th for all her female friends to celebrate their friendships and womanhood.

via GIPHY

Born of a truly hilarious scene, the tradition captured the imaginations of women everywhere, and so Galentine's Day was born. Some gals celebrate it with brunch, some with a night out, but our absolute favourite way to spend our Galentine’s is at home for a proper catch up with our gals!

But that doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun and make an event of it! Be the Galentine’s hostess with the most-est this year and wow your friends with these glam and hilarious gals night ideas!

Cocktail party

The ultimate girly night in! Cocktails are always fun, but there’s something so fun and creative about hosting a cocktail night yourself! You’ll need to stock up on pitchers, cute little cocktail umbrellas and of course, liquor, and from there it’s up to you how you’ll do it.

Draw up a menu, or have everyone bring around ingredients to make their own personalised cocktails and have a cheers to Galentine’s night! Get dressed up and really go for it with this fun activity!

Spa night in

A little pampering never goes astray! Stock up on face masks, scented candles and new nail polishes to have the most relaxing night in together ever! Try out mani-pedis and have everyone bring their favourite colours, try out nail art techniques, slice up cucumbers for your eyes and take some time our for yourselves this Galentine’s.

A girly night of relaxation could be just the ticket to help everyone unwind and have a chill night in – and a sneaky glass of champagne never hurts either!

Have a movie night

What are some of your teenage favourites? Any cult classics you all want to revisit? Classic 2000s girly movies like ‘She’s the Man’, ‘Wild Child’ or throw it back further to the 90s with ‘She’s All That’ or ‘Clueless’ for some good old fashioned ridiculous rom coms!

If you have some favourites, you could come up with a drinking game for it, like drink every time this iconic phrase is used, or when this character makes a bad decision – it adds to the fun of it all!

Have a wine-tasting

If you’re looking for something a little more sophisticated, then a wine-tasting night could be on the cards! Write out the different names and flavours of the wines on cards, number the bottles and have everyone try to match their cards to the numbered bottle – it’s a fun and glam way to pass the evening, and everyone can brush up on their vino knowledge a little – or just drink wine!

Add a charcuterie board, a baked brie and have everyone dressed up and you’ve got a party on your hands!

Have a games night

Let your competitive sides out this Galentine’s day with a games night! Pair everyone up into teams and set up different games and stations of activities throughout the night and at the end, tot up all the marks to decide the winners!

Try to use different talents, like having a general knowledge quiz, numbers games, word games, even activities like darts or ping pong – you’ll be surprised how quickly people get into it!

Set up a food bar

Whether it’s tacos, pizzas or even brunch! Let people construct their own meals by leaving out toppings buffet-style and see what everyone comes up with! It’s a fun and interactive way to all cook together, without it getting too messy. Perfect for all the foodies in your life and a great way to entertain and feed people without getting overwhelmed with a formal sit down dinner party!

Play ‘Most Likely To…’

Heads up, this one could cause trouble, so try to keep it light! Mostly though, it’s just funny and the closer the group are, the better, as you all know one another well enough to know not to take it too seriously.

Look up different scenarios for this game and see what catches your eye and take votes on who’s the most likely to end up in each situation – it’s really good fun and some of the answers may surprise you!