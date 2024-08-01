Chrissy Teigen confirms son’s diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes

Chrissy Teigen has shared a new health insight about her son Miles.

The cookbook author has revealed that her six-year-old, whom she shares with her husband John Legend, has been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Opening up about how Miles received his diagnosis, Chrissy reached out to fans to thank them for their support after they noticed Miles’s diabetes monitor on his arm in a photo posted online.

Teigen shared snaps to Instagram from a children’s book about diabetes, as well as the image that social media users noticed the monitor on Miles’s arm.

She captioned the post, “A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago — Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone and team USA. Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform”.

“You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible. I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already”.

“I know. Things could be so much worse!! So many parents around the world are going through unfathomable things that I could never imagine. I tell myself this every time we get a red alert blasted to our phones. And we are so blessed to have so much help and wonderful, kind, huge-hearted specialists”.

Chrissy went on to explain, “A couple weeks ago, our Miles was sick, in the hospital, with a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water. A lot of his friends were also sick with it, as they went to the same camp and well, it happens!”.

“But the doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests. I've learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1 – going to the hospital for something completely different”.

“After more testing, we learned he is in the 'honeymoon period' of a lifetime of T1. Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly”.

The 38-year-old closed off by adding, “This post is to thank you so much for your kindness. It helps Miles so much to know so many other people are going through the same thing and he is not alone”.

As well as being parents to Miles, Chrissy and John share seven-year-old Luna, one-year-old Esti, one-year-old Wren and Jack, who the couple tragically lost at 20 weeks in 2020.