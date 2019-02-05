Chris Pratt was ‘nervous’ to ask The Terminator for his blessing

We'd be pretty nervous to ask Arnold Schwarzenegger anything, tbh. Have you seen the size of him? He may be 70 but he's no old-age-pensioner, that's for sure.

Chris Pratt has opened up to Extra about his nerves when it came to approaching The Terminator for his blessing to marry his daughter, Katherine.

The 39-year-old admitted he was 'a little nervous', but was determined to go things the traditional way.

The intimidating Predator star, now Chris' future father-in-law, was approached by Chris shortly before he proposed to Katherine during the New Year.

The Jurassic Park actor spoke about his appreciation for the conventional method of engagement and marriage;

"Well, I think any person who appreciates the tradition and asks a father for his daughter’s hand in marriage, it’s inevitably something that’s going to make you a little nervous. ‘But that’s sort of the beauty of it."

Luckily for Chris, Arnold already thinks he's 'fantastic', and sang his praises last week.

"That was really fantastic. She is so happy, they both are so happy. As I said to him, he is such a likable guy. I love Chris — he’s fantastic." He added: "Chris is a wonderful guy. They both look really great together, they’re both happy together, so I wish them both the best of luck.’"

Chris announced their engagement at the beginning of 2019, saying he was 'so happy' that his future wife said yes.

Speaking to US Weekly about the ceremony, the actor shared: "A little, you know, maybe fall, winter kind of thing and you know, we’ve got a lot to get done."

He was previously married to actress Anna Faris, but they officially divorced in 2018. He has been with Katherine Schwarzenegger for a few months, and the pair are clearly in love.

Feature image: Christian Headlines