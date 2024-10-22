Chocolate lovers indulge in luxury at Lily O’Brien’s exclusive collection launch

Chocolate lovers and Dublin’s top foodies gathered on Thursday 17th October, in Airfield Estate, for the launch of Lily O’Brien’s most luxurious creation yet, The Luxury Chocolate Collection. Guests enjoyed an indulgent afternoon of chocolate tasting and cooking demonstration hosted by Lily O’Brien’s in partnership with patisserie chef Charlotte Marrifield of The Harrogate Cake Company.

On arrival, media and influencers were treated to a prosecco reception before being introduced to the new Lily O’Brien’s Luxury Chocolate Collection by Lily O’Brien’s CEO Michelle Vance. Charlotte Marrifield then shared her wisdom as she created a Chocolate and Hazelnut Tart for everyone to enjoy.

Those in attendance included influencer Pamela Laird, Caoimhe Mc G and Mary Claire Fitzpatrick, stylist Joanna Cluskey and Apprentice contestant and yoga expert, Maura Rath who were treated to hand crafted deserts which included a Lily O'Brien's Chocolate and Salted Carmel Cookie, a Double Chocolate & Raspberry Club Cake, a Zesty Lemon Crunch to tingle the tastebuds and a Bacon, Mozzarella & Strawberry Salad to compliment the recipes within the new Luxury Collection. Then they were wowed one last time as a cocoa bean showstopper fitted with an edible baton box and edible cocoa beans was brought to each table in a cloud of dry ice which was enjoyed by alongside a smooth latte which brought the perfect close to the ultimate luxury afternoon.

Speaking at the launch of the new collection, CEO, Michelle Vance said “We are delighted to share our new Luxury Collection having learned what luxury means to our guests”. Guests then went home with Lily O’Brien’s goodie bags filled with all the items needed for a “Moment of Luxury” based off the recent survey which included a book, Lily O’Brien’s branded wooden spoon, prosecco, candle, mug, bath bomb and of course a box of The Luxury Chocolate Collection

Take a closer look at the brand new Luxury Collection

Gianduja: Super smooth roasted hazelnut and milk chocolate truffle in a milk chocolate shell

Coffee & Almond Biscotti: Delicious double roasted coffee caramel resting on crisp milk chocolate and almond cookie.

Truffle Decadence: Creamy melt in the mouth milk chocolate truffle delicately encased in a rich dark shell.

Crispy Biscuit Crunch: Scrumptious milk chocolate with crispy crumbs of toasted biscuit

Dark & White Duet: A mouth-watering medley of rich chocolate & creamy white chocolate

Sea Salted Caramel: Creamy smooth caramel infused with sea salt and wrapped in milk chocolate

Zesty Lemon: Citrusy Lemon Ganache wrapped in a white chocolate cup and hand finished with the flourish of meringue pieces.

Caramelised Biscuit Bliss: Crispy lightly spiced caramelised biscuit and cookie butter truffle encased in rich milk chocolate topped with dark chocolate.

Rapturous Raspberry: Milk chocolate and Raspberry Ganache layered with a light white chocolate and raspberry meringue truffle.

Lily O'Brien's Chocolate is available at all good retailers nationwide.