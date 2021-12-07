Chocoholic? We’ve got your cravings covered this Christmas with this chocolate gift guide

Calling all chocolate lovers! There are few things we all love to receive at Christmas more than a great chocolate selection and this year we have a bumper haul for our chocolate wishlist.

All our faves have gotten super creative this year, form advent calenders to hot chocolate bombs, we have the best of the best lined up so you can indulge in some luxury, quality chocolate, no matter which flavours are your favourites!

Baileys Chocolate Bombe -RRP €6

Deliciously indulgent, the new Baileys Chocolate Bombe will hit shelves this month in time to make every chocolate lover’s festive season extra special with the ultimate Baileys hot chocolate! Pop the chocolate bombe into a mug and melt away the velvety, Baileys-flavoured milk chocolate by pouring over your choice of hot milk. Then simply watch as the yummy, white marshmallows bubble out into your mug. Each pack contains 3 individual Chocolate Bombes ready for dunking and making the hottest drink around!

If you fancy a boozy hot choccy, add Baileys liqueur for a splash of festive fun and toast family and friends with the perfect Christmas tipple – the creative possibilities are endless! Buy here

Cadbury Chocolate House -RRP €20.00

Cadbury has also launched the Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate House this year! The perfect activity to be shared with family and friends over the festive season. Made up of Cadbury White Buttons, Cadbury Dairy Milk Gingerbread, Cadbury Dairy Milk Winter Wonderland, Cadbury Dairy Milk tablets and Cadbury Flake, there is something for every tastebud in the family!

Lindt Milk Advent Calendar -RRP €15

Give the Gift of Bliss this Christmas with Lindt! This festive season Lindt Ireland launches the Christmas Lindt TEDDY Advent Calendar! There really is something special about Lindt chocolate at Christmas, whether it’s a moment of bliss before or after preparing the Christmas dinner, a Kris Kindle present, or something special under the Christmas tree, the Master Chocolatiers at Lindt have been hard at work creating a selection of sumptuous gifts like this for the Christmas season! Lindt and LINDOR chocolate are available from supermarkets nationwide.

Cadbury Chocolate Puds

This year will see the return of the Cadbury Puds, for the first time in nearly 20 years! With its truffle centre, hazelnut and rice crisp pieces covered in the nation’s favourite chocolate Cadbury Puds are sure to be a hit once again with those looking for a touch of nostalgia! Cadbury products are available in supermarkets nationwide.

Ultimate Lir Chocolate Collection Hamper -RRP €65

The Ultimate Lir Chocolate Collection Hamper contains the divine new ‘Occasions’ and ‘Lovely’ gift boxes as well the much-loved ‘Discovery Collection’ gift box. The packed hamper also includes Lir Salted Caramel Truffle Box, Lir Marc de Champagne Truffle Box and the Lir Almond and Hazelnut Truffle Box. Three of Lir’s hugely popular truffle sharing pouches are also included in the fabulous Ultimate Lir Hamper in Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate and the mouth-watering Salted Caramel varieties. To top it all off, this hamper has two of Lir’s elegant 90g chocolate bars – perfect as stocking fillers or for some deliciously indulgent me-time. The hampers are all presented in a beautiful presentation boxes, which will bring joy to any lucky recipient. Buy here

Lorge Chocolatier Lorge Purple Selection Box – 20 Chocolates -RRP €27.50

Lorge Chocolatier, owned and run by Benoit Lorge, creates luxury, hand-made, high end confectionery using top quality ingredients. Their range includes truffles, bars, boxes, hot chocolate, chocolate spreads, nougat, marshmallows, jams and chutneys. Lorge Purple Selection box is full of bespoke specialty creations and signature products.

Bean and Goose Winter Warmer Bundle -RRP €50

These hand-crafted Irish-made chocolates are perfect for cold winter nights! Their Dark Winter Nights selection comes with the Hammer of Joy in a Cotton Gift Bag, Hot Chocolate Making Pieces to create the ultimate hot chocolate experience for that cosy night in!

Baileys Christmas Tree Tin -RRP €18

Baileys Chocolates is excited to launch the new Baileys Christmas Tree! Gift a loved one with a beautiful festive tin tree that can be used as a festive decoration too! The Baileys Chocolate Christmas Tree comes filled with 31 of Baileys delicious Chocolate Original Truffles and is available at selected Supervalu and Tesco stores nationwide. Buy here

Lindor Milk Christmas Mini Truffles -RRP €6.00

It wouldn’t be the festive season without a stunning selection of milk chocolate truffles! Expertly crafted by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers with the finest tasting chocolate, the LINDOR Christmas range has something for all the family. LINDOR, Irelands most loved boxed chocolate has a delicious range of mouth-watering chocolate to match every taste and this mini truffles selection will bring a smile to any Kris Kindle’s face! Lindt and LINDOR chocolate are available from supermarkets nationwide.

Nestlé Aero Dreamy White Snowbubbles

Aero, one of the nation’s most popular confectionery brands, will have plenty to delight fans with this Christmas with the arrival of the new Aero Festive Snowy White Block! This follows the successful launch of Dreamy White Snowbubbles last year and features the same bubbly taste sensation, with a white centre enrobed in smooth milk chocolate. The Aero Dreamy White Snowbubbles returns to the range for 2021. Available from supermarkets nationwide.

Dairy Box Selection Box

Dairy Box has been an iconic, heritage gifting brand since 1936. This year, the sweet range has been revamped to include Salted Toffee for the first time, alongside juicier and tangier flavours in the Orange Surprise and new Strawberry Kiss, and new shapes for the Chocolate Velvet and Cookies & Crème sweets. What’s more, the box and tray are now fully recyclable! The Dairy Box Winter Collection box will also return to the range with a refreshed design, making it the perfect gift for the chocolate lover in your life!

Proudly Made in Africa Chocolate Bar Selections -RRP €3

FairAfric Chocolate Ghana has a full range of premium dark and milk chocolate bars, from trees originating from rural Ghana. Organic certified and non-GMO, they pay the highest premium for cocoa in West Africa. Their chocolate is fully traceable, carbon neutral and has biodegradable packaging, meaning you can indulge this Christmas knowing that you’re making responsible consumer choices. Buy here

Love Lir Chocolate Collection Hamper -RRP €45

Responding to the increased demand for safe, convenient, online shopping this festive season, Lir’s Master Chocolatier has developed a range of stunning hampers which bring together a selection of Lir’s much-loved and irresistible chocolate creations for a simple, one-click solution on its online store. The Love Lir Chocolate Collection Hamper brings all the delight of the Ultimate Hamper in slightly smaller quantities.

Brown Thomas Grá Chocolate Mince Pie Chocolate Heart -RRP €35

Make a loved one smile with this Christmas Spiced large chocolate heart – the perfect stocking filler! This stunning chocolate heart has been inspired by the perfect combination of brandy butter and mince pies. The smooth milk chocolate shell is carefully balanced with the festive flavours of the ganache! The succulent dried fruit has been paired with brandy and the rich crunchy base has been combined with blonde chocolate to give the luxurious taste of sweet shortcrust pastry. This rich chocolate would most definitely be a crowd pleaser at any Christmas celebration. A Christmas necessity at Brown Thomas this year!

Lorge Chocolatier Eve Box -RRP €11.00

This elegant and beautiful miniature chocolate box is filled to the brim with luxury, hand-made, high end confectionery using top quality ingredients. The carefully selected chocolates are the last word in indulgence.

Bean and Goose Feast Collection Gift Box -RRP €33

Made in Ireland, this gift box includes a handwritten note on a Christmas illustrated postcard, giving a little personalisation to the chocolate selection. It includes 3 milk & 3 dark chocolate bar flavours, including the indulgent Milk Smoky Sea Salt, festive Milk Sweet & Spiced Hazelnuts, Milk Salty Almonds, exotic Dark Umami Seaweed, Dark Bold & Spiced Hazelnuts and Dark Sour Cherry Orchard – for a truly unique taste experience!

Brown Thomas Tony’s Chocolonely

The Rainbow Chocolate Bar Pack of Six has the most colourful and varied tasting palette for chocolate lovers! Including individually wrapped Belgian Fairtrade dark and milk chocolate, taste their caramel, nougat, almond, hazelnut and sea salt combinations, this season! A true selection box of gorgeous flavours it contains six bars to satisfy all your chocolate cravings this year from Brown Thomas.