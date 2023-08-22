Chloe Madeley shares sweet details of daughter’s first birthday

The Madeley and Haskell families have been celebrating!

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell’s daughter, Bodhi, marked her first birthday on August 10, and the two families recently came together to honour the special occasion.

Now, in an interview with OK!, the doting parents have opened up about how they chose to celebrate Bodhi’s first year of life.

Personal trainer Chloe made sure that her daughter’s day would be one to remember, as her loved ones came together for an underwater-themed party at the family's home.

Chloe’s parents, TV duo Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, were on hand to help out with the celebrations, while former rugby star James was in charge of barbecue duties.

“I really enjoyed organising it. We had loads of balloons – at least 300 – with decorated archways. And there was a candy cart for the other kids that came,” Chloe gushed as she recalled the fun-filled party.

“Chloe did an amazing job. We invited my parents, Chloe’s parents, Chloe’s brother and some of our best friends and their children. It’s not often we can all get together,” James praised.

The 36-year-old mum then went on to joke about how she had planned to create some adorable snaps of daughter Bodhi messily eating some birthday cake, but her efforts quickly failed.

“She pushed her little fingers in the cake and then she looked at it, tried a bit of it and then it was over. She didn’t want to do the full cake smash. She’s no daughter of mine!” Chloe laughed.

Finally, the married couple revealed what they chose to gift Bodhi for her first birthday.

“[James] ended up buying a £200 parental remote control Lamborghini! I think that’s extortionate for a first birthday gift, but Bodhi absolutely loves it,” Chloe explained.

“I gave her a little pink push bike. She can’t quite figure it out yet, but she’ll get there. And I also got her a little musical mat,” she concluded.