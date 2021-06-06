Cheers to that – 3 brunch cocktails that will make your weekend

It's safe to say we all love a good brunch to top off a weekend.

One of the reasons we love the indulgent millennial meal is the booze we are allowed ordering alongside our eggs benny – without feeling guilty.

While Mimosas, Bloody Marys and Bellinis are brunch time favourites, we have found some inspiration on the Internet to mix it up a little and up your cocktail game this weekend.

The Sicilian Slush

Campari, gin and freshly squeezed orange juice make this summery cocktail an absolute treat.

By Epicurious

Sparkling Grapefruit Sangria

Prosecco, grapefruit juice and sliced strawberries, need we say more?

By How sweet it is

Tiramisu Martini

A twist on the Espresso Martini, this cocktail is even better than dessert.

By The Cookie Rookie