Check out Kiehl’s new breakthrough approach to retinol for sensitive skin

Retinol can be a tricky ingredient to handle when you’re new to it and even more so if you have sensitive skin. You hear horror stories of people drying out their skin completely and ending up totally red and peeling – disaster!

And yet, it’s such an appealing ingredient for ageing skin. Retinol is regarded by Dermatologists as the Holy Grail of skincare products for its unique and clinically proven ability to visibly remove wrinkles and other key signs of ageing by increasing skin surface renewal and restring skin density and firmness.

So how can we handle its potency?

Products containing retinol can also cause a variety of uncomfortable side effects, including dryness, visible redness and peeling – especially in the early stages of use. In most cases, retinol use needs to be introduced into skincare routines gradually or at varying strengths at first to build up skin’s tolerance to the ingredient before seeing transformative benefits. Without expert guidance, this process can be confusing, inconvenient and frustrating to the customer.

To that end, Kiehls is proud to introduce Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum: a breakthrough approach to retinol , formulated in a precise daily dosage that delivers visible anti-ageing benefits, while minimising the uncomfortable side effects associated with traditional retinol formulas – even within the first two weeks of use. Based on clinical evaluation, the patent-pending formula brings clinical efficacy with 100% of users showing reduced wrinkles, 90% showing improved firmness and 94% showing refined texture within 12 weeks of use.

Inspired by the medical science of ‘micro-dosing’ or the administration of powerful in low and precise dosages, Kiehl’s newest serum innovation contains a carefully calibrated dose of retinol that works to steadily promote surface cell turnover. With each daily-strength dose, new cells are gradually brought to the surface for a fresh renewed look to skin.

Alongside hero ingredient pure retinol, Kiehl’s newest innovation also contains ceramides and peptide in the formula to help fortify the skin barrier and increase skin’s tolerance to retinol starting from the very first use.

Kiehl’s Global Scientific Director, Dr. Nancy Ilaya explains, ‘Our research tells us that for a skincare product to be effective, consistency and compliance are required for results. We wanted to formulate a retinol product that could be used every day from the start with minimal discomforting effects, while still offering powerful anti-ageing skin benefits.’

‘To do so, our formula includes peptide to further support and sustain the repair benefits of retinol, and ceramides that release vital skin barrier lipids to help build retinol tolerance and prevent against dryness. The precise dose of retinol can then be effectively delivered into skin to begin providing benefits without over-accelerating cell turnover or disrupting the skin barrier. The results are the maximum efficacy of retinol, with minimal to no discomfort.’

Therefore, this gentle, yet targeted formula can be used day or night and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. To use, simply apply 1 pump to cleansed skin followed by a moisturiser and a broad-spectrum SPF during the day for best results.

It can also be used on other areas where signs of skin ageing can appear including the eye area, neck, décolleté, and back of hands. It’s compatible to layer over or under other Kiehl’s serums and moisturisers, such as Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate, Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, Super Multi-Corrective Cream, Hydro-Plumping and Vital Skin Strengthening Serum.

Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum 50ml is launching exclusively with Irish retail partners brownthomas.com, Arnotts.ie and at the Kiehl’s Boutiques located at 35 Wicklow Street, Dublin 2 and Dundrum Town Centre. Pick up this game-changing serum for just €68.50!