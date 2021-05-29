Check out all things rainbow from Littlewoods to prep for Pride!

Rainbow Vibes are the look of the week!

Despite the lack of parades, the rainbow-bright streets, the camaraderie and the great craic of our usual Pride Month celebrations, it’s still so important to celebrate our diversity, our love and our visibility this June.

And although we can’t celebrate Pride Month in the way we usually do, we can still make the most of celebrating us with small gatherings of those we love most. We’ve gotten good at making the most of the small moments this year and Pride will be no exception! So stock up on some bold accessories, fun party decoration – and of course, glitter(!) – from Littlewoods to parade around in our brightest finery at home – loud and proud!

Add rainbow hues to your collection with this NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Brights Palette. This professional-level palette comes packed with 16 high-performance shadows in a variety of rainbow-inspired colours.

With velvety textures, rich colour pay-off and a mesmerising finish, this NYX Professional Makeup collection is an essential for those of us who love to experiment with their look and what better time to try that daring purple-pink smoky eye than at your Pride gathering!

Stay hydrated and chic! The Quench Water Bottle and Bag by Kurt Geiger is the stylish way to stay hydrated this June with the shiny stainless steel blue water bottle and leather bag making it convenient and easy to keep on top of your water consumption.

The holder is fashioned in bright rainbow leather panels and the chic leather and chain mix shoulder strap bag is embellished with the signature Eagle jewel charm or a little splash of your personality in your look. Make an eco-conscious statement, while saying no to plastic waste!

A Pride staple, this fun and funky bedazzled beard is one of our favourite rainbow accessories. Wear your beard with pride and beard-dazzle everyone at your next party or gathering with the rainbow coloured beard glitter!

This Ginger Ray Rainbow Donut Wall is the perfect alternative to a traditional cake! Bright, colourful and fun, your party guests are bound to adore this wall of (donut) dreams. It's a colourful finishing touch to any party, and it's a fab alternative to slicing and handing out cake to celebrate with on the day. With this wall, your guests can help themselves!

Each pack contains one donut wall, 14 wooden dowel hooks and 2 feet stands (32.5 H and 64.5cm W) to keep it secure. All you need to do is supply the delicious donuts!

Brighten up your bedroom or living room with the Rainbow cushion from rucomfy! The charming design features a rainbow set against a plain white backdrop and the painterly style stripes add plenty of personality, while the soft, pastel tones of the artwork are incredibly eye-catching.

This cushion comes complete with a filler, so you can see the effect it has on your space straight away and it will make any space that little bit more festive and fun! Decorations? Check!

This pair of leather Docs celebrate all-things-Pride with carefully embroidered details and woven logos. Made with the same smooth, robust construction as the classics, they feature a Pride flag to the heel and a rainbow woven heel tab for an extra swipe of detail.

The lightweight air-cushioned AirWair sole means that these shoes are comfortable and stylish all year round, not just Pride month! The iconic yellow welt stitching adds a statement finish while the lace up fastening secures the fit.

The must-have accessory this last year has gotten a colourful makeover with this gorgeous embroidered heart designed Face Covering. Pretty in pink, it’s the new everyday essential – but make it fashion.

This pretty face covering is made from pure cotton and the elasticated straps are designed to fit comfortably behind your ears. It also includes a super cute matching bag for safe and easy storage!

Offering the form to go with the function, this gorgeous cocktail shaker from Kitchen Craft’s BarCraft collection is the perfect way to impress your guests when hosting summer Pride parties this year.

Made from high-quality glass with a gorgeous iridescent rainbow-toned finish, the extravagant shimmer is complemented by a classic Boston-style design. A 300 ml capacity makes it ideal for tall drinks – hello, Long Island Iced Tea – and the seal keeps it firmly clipped together when mixing. The stainless steel interior also promotes optimum cold transfer, so your drinks come out ice cold and delicious every time.

This shaker even comes complete with a recipe to get you started, so you’ll feel like a pro mixologist in no time!

Hydration just got magical with this Chasing Rainbows water bottle and Lunch Bag! Perfect for taking your food on the go, it features a bright screw lid, with the clear water bottle adorned with vibrant rainbows and fluffy clouds, keeping drinks chilled for up to 24 hours or warm for up to 12 hours – so you can hydrate wherever you are this summer!

It’s just the truth: We’re shamelessly obsessed with all that glitters. Especially the striking, new Metallic Glitters! These babies are available in six ultra-reflective shades—ranging from deep bronze to holographic pink and sandy gold—that’ll make your face and body art truly shine. Prep with Glitter Primer to keep ’em in line this Pride month!